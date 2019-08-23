Taylor Swift: See Her Prettiest Pastel Looks Ever In Honor Of Her New Album ‘Lover’

In honor of the release of ‘Lover,’ we’re looking back at all the times Taylor Swift has rocked pretty pastel colors, including her TIME 100 Gala gown, her 2014 Met Gala dress and more!

Taylor Swift has a new album out, which means she also has a new aesthetic. While leading up to the release of Lover today, Aug. 23, the singer, 29, ditched all of her black Reputation bodysuits, switching them out for softer, lighter looks to rein in this happy and bright era of music. Now that the album is officially out in the world, we decided to take a look back at all the times she’s slayed in pastels. (And no, all the looks aren’t just from this era.)

Taylor has switched up her aesthetic to fit the theme of the current era since the beginning of her 13-year long career. She recently revealed that she actually took inspiration for changing her aesthetic from The Dixie Chicks after spending her childhood looking up to the country group.

“The Dixie Chicks were making such interesting music and doing it in such an unapologetically feminine, imaginative way. I was very inspired by the album Fly and the aesthetics, because it was very clear they had really put a lot into the artwork,” the “Delicate” hitmaker told Entertainment Weekly in May 2019. “And so it got my brain thinking bigger in terms of, you know, you make an album, but then you can choose an entire look and color palette and aesthetic and symbolism and imagery and backstories — that you can really make an album even more of an experience if you so choose.” As we now know, Taylor collaborated with the Dixie Chicks for the Lover track, “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

Taylor got fans excited about this era early on by wearing pastels to major events months ago. She attended the TIME 100 Gala on April 23 in a gorgeous pink and yellow gown from J Mendel. She also strut onto the Billboard Music Awards red carpet on May 1 in a lilac ruffle mini dress from Raisa and Vanessa. Head up to the gallery above to see even more of Taylor’s prettiest pastel looks and bask in all the glory that is a new Taylor era.