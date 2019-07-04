Taylor Swift’s Epic 4th Of July Parties Through the Years: The Best Taymerica Pics

Taylor Swift’s 4th of July parties are as American as apple pie and fireworks — so let’s honor America’s birthday with a look back at Taylor’s best party moments over the years on July 4th!

Taylor Swift has it all right now: a good man, a new album coming out, and countless celebs standing behind her as she takes on Scooter Braun to the rights of her music. Yes, it’s been a busy July so far for Taylor, but hey — it’s July 4th, and we thought it might fun to reminisce on Taylor’s Independence Day parties through the years and see the ultimate squad she formed at her Newport, RI house for the holiday! The first year Taylor Swift’s July 4th party had a star-studded guest list was 2014, when Lena Dunham, Emma Stone, Jaime King, Ingrid Michaelson, and Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr all joined her to celebrate. This party was a bit more low-key that the future parties to come — they baked, they swam in the ocean, and they went down a Slip-N-Slide. Might we remind you, this was when Instagram was just getting big, so the photographic evidence is slim, but it’s still there… and so was Zac Efron.

Then, the following year, T.Swift opened up her house to her new posse — all of her model friends. Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt joined in the fun, along with the Haim sisters and the Jonas Brothers. Recall, Taylor was also linked to DJ Calvin Harris at the time, so he was also in attendance! The crew inaugurated Tay’s blow-up red, white, and blue slide, and we were blessed with Gig’s super cute pic in a red swimsuit and Rocket Ice Pop. Nothing compares to Taylor’s 2016 4th of July bash, though. Cara Delevingne, Ruby Rose, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Martha Hunt, Karlie Kloss, Uzo Aduba and Rachel Platten were just a few of the notable guests who were at the 2016 party. Then, of course, there was Tom Hiddleston in his “I <3 T.S.” tank that sent everyone into a tizzy and seemingly confirmed they were having a fling. Members of Taylor’s original friend group from her younger, pre-“Teardrops On My Guitar” days were also there — like redhead Abigail Anderson, and Britany Maack. .

In 2017, Taylor kept a low-profile after her phone call with Kanye West leaked, and in 2018, Taylor took time off from her massive Reputation world tour to enjoy a vacation with boyfriend Joe Alwyn in Turks and Caicos. So what will 2019 bring? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!