Sundance 2020: Look Back At The Best Dressed Stars Of the 2019 Festival

As celebs like Taylor Swift and Angelina Jolie prepare to trek into the snow for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, look back on the trendiest outfits from last year’s star-studded celebration in the gallery below!

The annual Sundance Film Festival kicks off on Jan. 23, and we can’t wait to see some of our favorite celebs rock their winter fashions on the red carpet. It’s so fun to see these celebs, who normally reside in sunny Los Angeles, transported to the chilly weather of Park City, Utah! The 2020 festival features a starry line-up, including the Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana which will premiere on opening night of Sundance, and the Angelina Jolie-led flick, Come Away. There are always some amazing coats and boots as stars strut through the snow, so while we wait patiently for our favorite stars to hit the red carpet this year, let’s look back on the best looks from Sundance 2019.

Emma Roberts wore Prada and looked sweet and adorable. Lupita Nyong’o wore a colorful gold coat, paired with the L’AGENCE ‘Marguerite High Rise Skinny Jean’ in black as she arrived in Park City on Jan. 28, after rocking the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet the day before. Naomi Watts wore a gorgeous merlot Emilia Wickstead dress at the Luce premiere on Jan. 27. Danielle Brooks, one of the stars of Clemency, wore a comfy and chic sweater dress at the premiere of the film. Storm Reid wore Tory Burch at Variety‘s Sundance Studio presented by AT&T on Jan. 27. Awkwafina wore a pretty blush suit at the Paradise Hills premiere. Eiza Gonzalez rocked an angelic white Jonathan Simkhai dress and maroon boots at the same premiere. Maroon is definitely a trending color — Jennifer Morrison wore a velvet maroon suit at The Report premiere.

Lily Collins looked cool at the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile premiere. She was perfectly dressed in black leather pants (L’AGENCE’s Adelaide High Rise Leather Skinny pants), tan boots (the Penelope Stretch Bootie by Tory Burch) and a matching tan chunky sweater. Jada Pinkett Smith channeled Olivia Pope in a gorgeous white coat on Jan. 25.

Mindy Kaling, a cast member and writer of Late Night, wore a pretty plaid outfit while posing on the red carpet. Julianne Moore wore a rust colored sweater and black pants at the IndieWire Sundance Studio on Jan. 25. See more stars at Sundance in the gallery attached!