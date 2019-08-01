5 Tips On How To Stay Fit While Traveling This Summer — Trainer Speaks

Going on a summer vacation does not need to disrupt your fitness goals. You can workout while on the move with these expert tips!

Cat Kom, founder of Studio SWEAT onDemand, tells HollywoodLife.com that whether you have to travel for work, or you’re lucky enough to be headed out on vacation, you can still stay fit while traveling this summer. It can be intimidating to stay on track, between airport food and hotel rooms far away from your hometown gym, but you can do it! Her site, Studio SWEAT onDemand, allows you to stream workouts like yoga and Spinning classes wherever you are!

Cat also shared these fit tips: “Pack the Right Stuff: Plan your workouts before you leave home. Packing the right stuff for your trip will make your life much easier while you’re traveling. Start with your attire: choose lightweight clothes that dry fast and don’t forget your running shoes. Next, pack a lightweight yoga mat that folds into a square. Squeeze it into your suitcase, so you don’t have to exercise on the hotel floor. Since carrying weights is probably the furthest you can get from ‘packing light’, throw a couple resistance bands or your TRX strap in your bag and you can do a bunch of strength exercises from your room.”

“Go For It: I get it, you’re trying to make time to enjoy this trip with your friends or family. But you really have to listen to me on this one! Start working out as soon as you can when you reach your destination. Remember those lightweight workout clothes you packed? Change right into them as soon as you have a free moment, when you’re back at the hotel. Plus, if you’re traveling with kids, the earlier and the sooner you can get your workout done and out of the way, the better!”

“Schedule Workouts: Even if you are on vacation, set a predetermined time for workouts, like you would any other business meeting or plan for the day. If you treat your workouts as you do any other appointment or plan, you reduce all the mental effort of trying to convince yourself (or the people traveling with you) that you should exercise. Instead, your workout becomes the next thing on the itinerary. Now stick to your schedule and do it!”

“Create Your Own Fitbit Challenge: Explore your new home-away-from-home and burn calories on the road with a homemade workout challenge. If you happen to have a Fitbit, or any smartphone, you can track your steps, leading up to a goal that you set each day. If you haven’t reached your goal at the end of the day, walk around your hotel until you’ve reached it. Consistency is key!”

“Choose the Right Hotel, with the Right Equipment: Plenty of hotels have a fully equipped gym, and that means access to stationary bikes. Do some research before your trip to find a hotel with a gym that meets your workout needs, and start streaming online spin classes from Studio SWEAT onDemand to get sweating while you’re away.”