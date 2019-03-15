Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, & More Stars Looking Sexy In Sequins — See Pics

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, Taylor Swift and Maren Morris glittered in sequin outfits on the red carpet.

Gone are the days of matte dresses and rompers – stars have been proving to us normal people lately that the hot look right now is all about sequins! At the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, Taylor Swift, 29, and Maren Morris, 28, wore gorgeous sequin ensembles that made them the stars of the night, for sure! Taylor’s sequined look was a sparkling mini romper, which featured a v-neck and flowing short sleeves. Her romper cinched at her waist, and stopped really high up on her thighs, showing off her long legs!

Taylor completed the fun look with bright pink lipstick and an updo, letting her bangs and some loose strands of blonde hair frame her face. She confidently posed on the carpet, completely owning the look! As for the other sequined star of the evening, Maren wore her take on the trend with a halter-top mini dress. Maren’s dress featured sequins from all colors of the rainbow, and was short and form-fitting. Hers showed off a deep v-neck cut, and she paired the dress with silver heels and a gold clutch. We loved the combining of metallic colors, too – Maren showed that she’s unafraid to take fashion risks on the carpet!

Prior to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Sofia Richie, 20, wore a sequin red dress with a plunging neckline at the Wilhelmina Models party during New York Fashion Week in Sep. 2018. Sofia pulled her hair back, and let her red glittery dress do most of the talking – she wore black heels and kept her jewelry at a minimum. Sofia’s 35-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 39, also was in on the sequin trend in the fall! Kourt wore a silver sequin dress while out with friend Luka Sabbat on Sep. 14 at Nice Guy in Los Angeles, California. Kourt’s dress was strapless and silver with a bit of white fabric at the bottom of the mini dress. Kourt wore silver heels and a black clutch as well, with her hair back in a high ponytail.

We loved all of these stars’ take on sequins! Don’t forget to check out the gallery above for more celebrities rocking the sequin vibe – Miley Cyrus, 26, Priyanka Chopra, 36, and more have also shown that they’re all aboard the sequin trend!