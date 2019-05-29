Celebs Looking Fierce In Animal Print Bikinis: Britney Spears, Selena Gomez & More

Celebrities like Britney Spears and Selena Gomez know that the key to making summer even hotter is by wearing a good bikini. Wearing an animal print swimsuit is even sexier!

Ready to look fierce and frisky this summer? You can’t go wrong with rocking an animal print bikini. Whether it’s leopard spots, tiger stripes, zebra zigzags, or snakeskin, animal prints are always a fashionable choice for hitting the beach or pool. Take this sexy zebra suit Britney Spears, 37, just wore to lounge around at her pool on May 28. The “Work B**CH” singer’s body has never looked better, and she flaunted her flat abs and toned thighs and arms in the ultra tiny bikini. You can see a pic of Britney posing on a peacock pool float in all her glory, below.

We always love the cute bikinis that Selena Gomez picks out for her beach trips, but her zebra print one may be the best. Selena rocked a string bikini similar to the one Britney’s wearing during a vacation to Miami Beach, and was seen strutting the sand — while strutting her stuff. The “Wolves” singer looked like total perfection in the triangle top number, which she paired with oversized aviator sunglasses and a cute messy bun. Love it!

Models like Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham love a good animal print bikini, too. Gigi recently did a photoshoot for Seafolly Australia in — where else — Miami Beach, where she was spotted frolicking in the surf while wearing a modern update on the zebra pattern. The shelf bra top and wide waist band were a cool alternative to the typical bikini. Ashley went full glam in hot pink and leopard during a photoshoot for her own brand, Swimsuits for All. And guess what? It’s reversible!

To see more pics of sexy celebs wearing animal print bikinis, like Irina Shayek and Larsa Pippen, scroll through our gallery above.