Salma Hayek, Viola Davis & More Stars In Their 50s Who Look Half Their Age

These stars may be in their 50s, but they certainly don’t look it! From Salma Hayek, Viola Davis, and plenty more, these women are absolutely ageless.

Celebrities in their 50s have been on fire lately! Women like Salma Hayek, 52, Viola Davis, 53, and more have been showing that they truly age like fine wines, and have been totally killing it in the career department, as well. Salma rocked it in Drunk Parents this year, and The Hummingbird Project last year.

Viola, of course, has literally been “killing it” on How To Get Away with Murder, portraying Annalise Keating, the law school professor who teaches and mentors a group of misfit law students. Viola was recently nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the show – she was nominated for that category for HTGAWM in 2015, 2016, and 2017, as well.

Elizabeth Hurley has recently been putting her bikini body on display without shame – and we do NOT blame her. She looks better than plenty of woman years younger than her, and truly appears to have not aged a day after decades in the entertainment industry. Can you believe she’s 54?!

Then, there’s Janet Jackson, who’s 54 – aside from her flawless face, her body is also on FIRE these days. She’s managed to lose more than 50 lbs since her son’s Jan. 2017 birth, and the results were certainly ideal! It probably helps to look SO good in the aftermath of her split from Wissam El Mana, too, right?

There's plenty more flawless and ageless celebrities in their 50s, and we've rounded them all up in the gallery above! From Michelle Obama to Halle Berry and many more,