Gallery
Hollywood Life

Celebs Over 40 Who Still Rock Bikinis To Perfection: J.Lo, Elizabeth Hurley & More

jennifer lopez
SplashNews
Jennifer Lopez takes off her glasses and shakes her backside to the Memorial Day weekend party crowd at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas. The pop legend was showing off her bikini body in the 90 degree heat as she made it even hotter by showing off her famous backside for a few moments to the crowd below her. The fans went crazy for her as she rocked out to all of her hit songs and even others including 'Work' by Rihanna (shown in video clips to follow photo set). Jennifer was holding onto a snow cone and even some other beverages in her hand from time to time during her stay in the vip cabanas upstairs as everyone enjoyed looking at her and her beau, Casper Smart.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Casper Smart,Jennifer LopezCasper SmartRef: SPL1292897 290516 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - Jennifer Aniston shows off her toned bikini body while in Cabo celebrating Courteney Cox's 55th Birthday with their entourage.Pictured: Jennifer AnistonBACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Oscar winning actress Halle Berry relaxes with friends at the beach in Miami, FL on late Sunday afternoon. Halle wore a turquoise bikini with a black coverup as she spends the Memorial Day holiday with friends in South Beach since her ex boyfriend has custody of her daughter for the weekend.Pictured: Halle BerryRef: SPL184181 300510 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Slovenia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Senior Editor

Turning the big 4-0 does NOT mean you have to stop rockin’ a two-piece — just ask these fabulous stars, who are over 40 and all shown off their insane abs in bikinis!

There’s still time to perfect your bikini body this summer, and if you’re looking for inspiration, you won’t have to look much further than right here. The stars in our gallery above, who are all over the age of 40, have all flaunted their incredible bodies and bikinis, and they truly look better than ever. Age is truly nothing but a number for these amazing women, and they’re proof that bikini swimsuits really can be worn at any age!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, as always had an incredible figure, but she just seems to get better and better as the years go by. She’s constantly hitting up the gym and working on toning her bod, and it’s resulted in her having an insane six pack in her late 40s. One of our other bikini queens is Elizabeth Hurley, 54, who is so confident in her bikini body that she even promotes a swimsuit line of her very own on Instagram quite often. It’s led to no shortage of bikini pics from her, and we’re constantly beyond envious of how amazing she looks.

Then, there’s Kelly Ripa, 48, who is also known to workout like a fiend. Whatever she’s been doing definitely pays off, though, because her abs are OUT of control. Kelly’s body is obviously super tiny, but it’s also TONED and super fierce, which she’s proven by hitting the beach in her bikini every once in a while.

From these women to Heidi Klum to Cindy Crawford and so many more, there’s plenty of more women where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check it out — if this isn’t inspiration to get those ab workouts going, what could be?!