16 Stars Rocking Knee-High Boots & Dresses: Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner & More

Talk about a killer combo! Stars like Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner & more are rocking knee-high boots with dresses, & looking fabulous while doing so!

Some of our favorite celebrities are switching up their summer style and instead of rocking mini dresses with sandals, they’re swapping their footwear with high boots. Sofia Richie, 20, just tried the trend when she hosted a lunch at Nobu Malibu on Monday, July 1, to celebrate the launch of her new collaboration, Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie, with owner and designer of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Ailleo. To celebrate the launch, Sofia opted to wear quite a sexy outfit, throwing on a skintight black mini dress with a halter neckline and a completely open back. Not only was the dress skintight, it was super short, ending very high up on her thighs. Sofia accessorized the stretchy cotton mini with a pair of knee-high, black, white and gray snakeskin heeled boots, completing her sexy ensemble.

Another one of our fave stars who has recently tried out the look, not once, but twice, was Kendall Jenner, 23, of course. The supermodel is always ahead of the trends and she looked super chic when she was out and about in New York City on June 19, wearing a cute little spaghetti strap, cheetah print Reformation Rouen Dress which was also super short. She paired the mini dress with a cool pair of black leather knee-high Stuart Weitzman Milla Boots, making the outfit super edgy, and rocked a pair of gold Iris Jewelry Rectangular Earrings, and her go-to pair of Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses. Meanwhile, just recently, she tried out the trend again, when she headed to Craig’s in Los Angeles for Larsa Pippen’s birthday dinner on June 29. For the occasion, she rocked a long-sleeve silk black button-down shirt dress, which was super short. She paired the frock with a pair of knee-high black patent leather boots, a bedazzled Area x Bertoni 1949 Ling Ling Bag, black Alain Mikli X Alexandre Vauthier Edwidge Jeweled Sunglasses, and a massive pair of green hoop earrings.

As summer is officially here, don’t hang up your boots just yet! A chic pair of boots can actually be the perfect warm weather staple, especially when paired with the right dress. Stars like Bella Hadid, 22, and Taylor Swift, 29, have shown us how it’s done, and we’re taking a look at our favorite picks here!

We saw Bella pull off this look to perfection, when she attended the Michael Kors fashion week party on Feb. 5. The runway model, who also happens to be the face of the brand’s spring campaign, strut into the party in a killer combo including sleek black boots, and a little black dress. The sexy number plunged down deep in the front, showing off her cleavage. She put on a leggy display as well, in the boots that reached her knees, but still managed to show off her thighs. With a simple black clutch, and a pair of hoop earrings, the superstar model looked chic and put together, in the most effortless way possible!

Taylor Swift, 29, has rocked this trend time and time again, but she outdid herself when she was spotted taking a break from her Reputation Stadium tour, as she stepped out in New York City, in July of 2018. She left her Tribeca apartment and headed out with some friends, donning a gorgeous printed floral dress. The singer wore oversized circular framed sunglasses as she hit the streets, and of course, a sexy pair of knee-high boots. The edgy footwear choice was the perfect contrast to her feminine number, and Tay looked confident as ever as she strut down the sidewalk!

See all of your favorite stars rocking the knee-high boots with dresses trend above! As spring fast approaches, we will 100% be taking a page out of their book with this one.