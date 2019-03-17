St. Patrick’s Day: Gigi Hadid & More Stars Emulating Pots Of Gold In Gorgeous Golden Mini Dresses

It’s St. Patrick’s Day! While we love dressing for the holiday in green looks, some celebs have proven the way to look like a pot of gold is to wear… well… gold!

You don’t need to follow a rainbow to find a pot of gold outfits! Some of your favorite celebs have worn sexy metallic mini dresses that are enough to make us green with envy this St. Patrick’s Day! So, in honor of the Irish holiday, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gold ensembles worn by celebrities! Hey, no one said that you had to wear green today!

Gigi Hadid wowed us in a gold Versace mini dress last April when she stepped out in New York to celebrate her birthday. The model, who was accompanied by sister Bella Hadid, looked gorgeous in the strapless sequined number which she paired with stilettos designed by Christian Louboutin. Gigi’s monochromatic look was brought together by her golden eye makeup, and her stunning sandy blonde locks didn’t hurt either!

Olivia Culpo is another golden girl who’s impressed us with her killer style. The former Miss Universe turned heads in a tiny embellished Julien Macdonald dress when she attended a Sports Illustrated event in Miami on Nov. 17, 2018. She finished off her ensemble with bejeweled hoop earrings, a glittery clutch and metallic heels.

Victoria Justice has also styled a gold dress to perfection. The Victorious alum looked pretty in a metallic fringe dress by Rachel Zoe when she attended the designer’s Spring 2019 presentation in Los Angeles on Sept. 4, 2018. But Victoria, Gigi and Olivia aren’t the only stars who shine in gold mini dresses! Take a look through the gallery above to see which other celebs have taken on the trend. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!