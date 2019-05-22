Gallery
Hollywood Life

Brad Pitt, Mark Wahlberg & More Famous Men Over 45 Who Look Super Hot Shirtless – See Pics

Mark Wahlberg shirtless
KB MEDIA / SplashNews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Theroux and Laura Harrier seen enjoying the day together in the south of France. 29 May 2018 Pictured: Justin Theroux. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA230127_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Will Smith Will Smith on holiday in Formentera, Spain - 11 Jul 2014
Mark Wahlberg goes for a swim while wife, Rhea, watches from the shore Pictured: Mark Wahlberg Ref: SPL5051976 281218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: KB MEDIA / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
'Extra' host Mario Lopez shirtless at the beach in Miami Beach, FL. Pictured: Mario Lopez Ref: SPL996619 110415 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Music Writer

Holy abs! These celeb hotties are over the age of 45 & have still got it goin’ on. Hollywood hunks such as Brad Pitt, Will Smith & more have clearly found the fountain of youth as they continue flaunting fit physiques through the years.

We’re not sure whether to chalk it up to good genes or signs of witchcraft, but some celebs simply don’t age. These male stars over age 45 are still smoking hot after years in the biz, and their finest moments just may be when they step out sans shirt. Hollywood’s hottest hunks, including Brad Pitt, 55, Mark Wahlberg, 47, Will Smith, 50, and more are looking unbelievably ripped these days, and the photos are not for the faint of heart. Between Justin Theroux’s rock hard abs, and Matthew McConaughey’s bulging arm muscles, these guys have clearly been putting in WORK at the gym.

Brad has already solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s hottest actors, but there’s no denying that he’s still a smokeshow and continues to age like a fine wine. Just look at his chiseled abs in the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood film trailer. The actor is starring in the forthcoming film and his abs got some major action in the new clip. At one point, Brad peeled off his shirt to show off his rock-hard abs during a particularly steamy outside scene.

Mark Wahlberg proves age is just a number each and every times he hits the beach. The 47-year-old actor still maintains his washboard abs, and is s sight to be seen when he decides to catch some rays sans shirt. Just look how how unbelievably fit he looked when he dove into the ocean for a swim at the beach. In printed swim trunks and nothing else, his washboard abs were hard to ignore. Rhea Durham is one lucky lady!

Brad Pitt shirtless
Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Get to clicking through the gallery above to see all of the Hollywood hotties who are looking better than ever while shirtless. Keep up the good work, guys.