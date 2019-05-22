Brad Pitt, Mark Wahlberg & More Famous Men Over 45 Who Look Super Hot Shirtless – See Pics

Holy abs! These celeb hotties are over the age of 45 & have still got it goin’ on. Hollywood hunks such as Brad Pitt, Will Smith & more have clearly found the fountain of youth as they continue flaunting fit physiques through the years.

We’re not sure whether to chalk it up to good genes or signs of witchcraft, but some celebs simply don’t age. These male stars over age 45 are still smoking hot after years in the biz, and their finest moments just may be when they step out sans shirt. Hollywood’s hottest hunks, including Brad Pitt, 55, Mark Wahlberg, 47, Will Smith, 50, and more are looking unbelievably ripped these days, and the photos are not for the faint of heart. Between Justin Theroux’s rock hard abs, and Matthew McConaughey’s bulging arm muscles, these guys have clearly been putting in WORK at the gym.

Brad has already solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s hottest actors, but there’s no denying that he’s still a smokeshow and continues to age like a fine wine. Just look at his chiseled abs in the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood film trailer. The actor is starring in the forthcoming film and his abs got some major action in the new clip. At one point, Brad peeled off his shirt to show off his rock-hard abs during a particularly steamy outside scene.

Mark Wahlberg proves age is just a number each and every times he hits the beach. The 47-year-old actor still maintains his washboard abs, and is s sight to be seen when he decides to catch some rays sans shirt. Just look how how unbelievably fit he looked when he dove into the ocean for a swim at the beach. In printed swim trunks and nothing else, his washboard abs were hard to ignore. Rhea Durham is one lucky lady!

Get to clicking through the gallery above to see all of the Hollywood hotties who are looking better than ever while shirtless. Keep up the good work, guys.