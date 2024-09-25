Shailene Woodley Health: All About Her Mysterious Medical Issue

Image Credit: WWD via Getty Images

Shailene Woodley has sparked concern about her health after opening up about a past health scare she experienced while filming Divergent, which was released in 2014. The 32-year-old actress shared her story during an interview on the “She MD” podcast with Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thais Aliabadi. In the podcast episode, Shailene revealed more about her health journey, current health status, and other personal experiences. “I haven’t spoken about what exactly it was because that just feels like a personal thing that I don’t need to disclose,” she said.

Shailene Woodley’s Health Scare

Shailene experienced various symptoms, including hearing loss. She shared more about her health struggles on the podcast, saying, “I was losing my hearing. I couldn’t walk for longer than five minutes at a time without having to lay down for hours and hours and hours and sleep. Everything I ate hurt my stomach.”

These symptoms caused her to miss out on significant acting projects during that period.

What Caused Shailene Woodley’s Condition?

Although Shailene discussed her health issues, she did not reveal the exact diagnosis. She mentioned that her condition led to frequent visits to doctors, each offering different explanations. She recalled in the interview,“…And another doctor going, ‘It’s probably this.’ And another one going, ‘It’s probably that.’ ‘You have a tilted uterus. You have a heart-shaped uterus.’ Every person I went to was giving me mixed information, and it set me on my own journey.”

Shailene described her experience as dealing with “silent, quiet, and invisible pain,” which eventually led to fears around food and other challenges.

How Is Shailene Woodley Doing Now?

On the podcast, Shailene shared that after “a decade” of healing, she is now “very healthy,” saying the condition “solved itself.” She added, “Everything is pumping in the way it should.”

Along with physical recovery, she also disclosed the importance of “…acknowledging the mental side of the healing process for myself, which involved looking at real traumas and real PTSD that I had experienced at various times in my life without going into detail about what they were.” She added, “They definitely took a toll on my body, and took a toll – I think emotionally which then got stuck in my body and affected me.”