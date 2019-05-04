Gallery
Hollywood Life

International Firefighters’ Day: Joe Manganiello, Taylor Kinney, & More Suited Up In Uniform

Joe Manganiello & Elizabeth Banks at 2012 MTV Movie Awards
AP Images
CHICAGO FIRE -- "Nobody Else Is Dying Today" Episode 504 -- Pictured: Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide -- (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)
Joe Manganiello holds Elisabeth Banks, center, as she accepts the award for best on screen transformation award during the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday, June 3, 2012, in Los Angeles, as Matthew McConaughey, left, and Channing Tatum, right, watch. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey arrive by firetruck Mariah Carey's Halloween party at Marquee, New York, America - 30 Oct 2008 Mariah 'Scary' Carey was joined by her actor husband Nick Cannon as she threw a fire-fighter-inspired Hallowe'en party at the Marquee nightclub in New York. But rather than dressing up as a witch and arriving on a broomstick, the 38-year-old singer turned up for her 'Disco Inferno' on a full-size fire engine wearing skimpy burlesque red underwear under a New York Fire Department jacket and helmet. View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

It is getting hot in here, or is it just us? It’s International Firefighters’ Day, so we thought we might just take a look back at all the sexy stars who rock the uniform!

Happy International Firefighters’ Day! On May 4, the world takes a moment out of their busy lives to give thanks to all firefighters for their commitment, courage, and selfless, all of which are crucial values for putting their lives on the line to help their communities. While the real life heroes certainly have earned our respect and honor for their service, many actors have taken up the charge to show what it’s like to be a firefighter on screen — and they do it oh so well!

The men of Chicago Fire, well, light our fires, and they seem to get sexier every season! Taylor Kinney and his costars look insanely good in those firefighter uniforms! While they’re always going to be our main men, there are quite a few other stars who’ve looked really, REALLY good in uniform. Take Joe Manganiello, who always looks good in whatever he wears. That’s a damn fact. But he amped up the sexy level at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards! The Magic Mike star was all about bringing his stripper persona to the stage by walking out to present an award in a firefighter costume. Well, it’s arguably a costume — it’s barely there! He did the stripper thing and only wore the pants, suspenders, gloves, and helmet. No shirt; just a six-pack! And we were all better for it.

More celebrities took the look IRL, including Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey. Back when the two were happily married, in 2008, they went all out for Mariah’s humongous Halloween bash in NYC. The couple arrived to the party at the Marquee Club via firetruck, dressed to the nines in his and hers firefighter costumes. It’s definitely a look and commitment to the holiday for sure!

But in all seriousness, here’s to the real men and women who put their lives on the line everyday to keep our families, friends, and neighbors safe. Here’s to the firefighters around the globe!