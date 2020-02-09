29 Sexiest Oscars Dresses Of All-Time: Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie & More

The Oscars are the biggest award show of the year, but there’s nothing wrong with looking a little sexy on the red carpet. Ahead of the 2020 show, we’re looking back at the hottest Oscars red carpet looks of all-time.

The 2020 Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 9, and we’re taking a trip down memory lane in honor of the big night. While many stars are generally much more reserved than usual with their Oscars red carpet fashion, some stars still like to spice things up at the event. Take Jennifer Aniston in 2017, for example. The actress wore a stunning, sequined black gown, which featured a plunging neckline and majorly thigh-high leg slit. Jen posed with her leg on full display, and the ensemble showed off the perfect amount of skin. She completed the look by keeping her hair simple and straight, with minimal makeup, so the focus was entirely on that sexy outfit!

Of course, one of the most-talked about Academy Awards dresses of all-time was Angelina Jolie’s black gown in 2012. Angie’s strapless gown featured a major slit up her right leg, and she made sure to draw attention to it. Angie completely re-invented the red carpet pose with this dress, and it was the subject of memes for MONTHS afterward. She looked like an absolute bombshell! Another incredible Oscars look was Jennifer Lawrence in 2011. At first glance, the slinky red dress may appear a little plain, but it hugged every inch of Jen’s curves to perfection, and her figure looked absolutely amazing as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

We also HAVE to talk about how amazing Jennifer Lopez looked at the 2012 Oscars. Her embellished white gown flattered her toned figure perfectly, and the plunging neckline allowed her to flaunt just the right amount of skin. Seriously, she looked like a GODDESS in this look!

