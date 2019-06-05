13 Sexiest CMT Music Awards Dresses Of All Time: Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift & More

The CMT Music Awards air tonight, June 5, but before the celebs hit the red carpet, take a look back at some of the best looks ever worn to the show.

The CMT Music Awards air tonight, June 5, but before all the fun can begin, we’re looking back at some of the shows from past years. Or, more specifically, the incredible fashions worn to those shows. Everyone from Carrie Underwood to Taylor Swift has shown up on the red carpet in Nashville wearing skin-baring dresses and glamorous gowns worthy of attention and admiration.

One of our favorite looks Carrie has ever worn to the event came in 2018 when she showed up on the red carpet in a beaded mini dress by Nicolas Jebran. The plunging yellow wrap dress fit the country songstress like a glove and paired perfectly with the metallic Jimmy Choo heels she had on.

Taylor hasn’t been seen at the CMT Music Awards for quite some time (She’s been busy creating pop music!) but we still can’t forget the gorgeous dress she wore to the event in 2013. The “ME!” hitmaker showed up on the carpet in a strapless high-low dress. The cream number also featured delicate embroidery for an added textural element. Taylor rounded out her look with beige cage heels and gold jewelry.

But Carrie and Taylor aren’t the only country darlings who’ve worn fierce looks to the awards show. Head up to the gallery above to see more of the best CMT Music Awards looks of all-time. The CMT Music Awards broadcast live from Nashville on Wed. June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.