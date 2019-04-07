16 Sexiest ACM Awards Looks Of All-Time: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & More

The stars always bring their fashion A-game to the Academy of Country Music Awards. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, and more celebs have dazzled in some seriously sexy dresses over the years at the ACM Awards.

The 2019 ACM Awards will feature another round of celebrities rocking the red carpet in incredible outfits. In years past, stars like Carrie Underwood, 36, have slayed the Academy of Country Music Awards in sexy dresses. The country superstar wowed in a sheer nude gown by LaBourjoisie that featured incredible sequin detailing. The year before, Carrie dazzled in an equally sexy sheer dress on the red carpet. The “Cry Pretty” singer always wows on the red carpet the ACMs and she’ll be making her first public appearance at the 2019 show since giving birth to her second child, Jacob, in January.

Carrie’s fellow country queen Miranda Lambert, 35, has also sizzled in a number of sexy dresses at the ACM Awards. Miranda wowed in a red gown with a cutout bodice at the 2018 ACMs. The two previous years, the “Vice” singer looked incredible in a plunging floral dress and a bright yellow gown. The 2018 ACMs was Miranda’s first major awards show after her breakup with then-boyfriend Anderson East. Just months later, Miranda shocked everyone when she married NYPD police officer Brendan McLoughlin, 27, in 2018.

Maren Morris, 28, and Kelsea Ballerini, 25, both turned up the heat in teal dresses on the 2017 ACMs red carpet. Both country singers flashed major leg because of their gown’s thigh-high slits. Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, 21, sizzled in her sexiest look yet at the 2017 show in a black sheer gown and Jessie James Decker, 30, looked sensational in a sheer gown with sequin detailing in 2017.

The 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards will air April 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Country legend Reba McEntire, 64, will be hosting the show for the 16th time. Carrie, Maren, Miranda, Blake Shelton, 42, Luke Bryan, 42, Kelly Clarkson, 36, and more will be performing during the ceremony.