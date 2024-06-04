Sabrina Carpenter’s New Album: Everything to Know About ‘Short n’ Sweet’

View gallery Image Credit: Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Sabrina Carpenter may have already dropped the song of the summer with “Espresso,” but she may have a contender for album of the summer when she puts out her upcoming record Short n’ Sweet in a few months. The popstar, 25, has made headlines with her performances opening for Taylor Swift on the “Eras Tour,” slaying at Coachella, and her romance with Barry Keoghan.

Now with the upcoming album, many fans will surely be tuning in to hear Sabrina’s new tunes. Hollywood Life has all of the details about the new Sabrina Carpenter record for you here!

When Does ‘Short n’ Sweet’ Come Out?

Sabrina announced the album title and release date on Monday, June 3. She also shared the cover artwork, which depicts her with a deep red lipstick mark on her back against a blue background. The other side of the record appears to have a shot of her from behind with a tattoo that has the album’s title.

While it may be a little late to dominate the entire summer, Sabrina announced that Short n’ Sweet will be available everywhere on August 23.

What Songs Are on ‘Short n’ Sweet’?

Sabrina has yet to release a full tracklist for Short n’ Sweet, but it’s been revealed that “Espresso” is the lead single. The “Nonsense” singer has also teased that she’ll be releasing a second single on Thursday, June 6. “I also have a surprise coming for you on thursday night so keep an eye out,” she teased.

It’s unclear if there will be more singles ahead of the album’s release.

What Has Sabrina Said About the New Album?

Sabrina has mostly kept details about the new album to herself, but in the announcement, she did share how much she was looking forward to the fans hearing it. “This project is quite special to me and i hope it’ll be something special to you too,” she wrote.

Following the success of “Espresso,” Sabrina opened up about the process writing it in an interview on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show. “From start to finish, I think that’s why you can kind of feel how fun it is. And I think for me, there was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song, because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd,” she said, via Us Weekly.