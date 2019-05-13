Happy 33rd Birthday, Robert Pattinson: His Dating History From Kristen Stewart To Suki Waterhouse

It’s Robert Pattinson’s birthday! In honor of the ‘Twilight’ star turning 33 we’re looking back at his many relationships.

Robert Pattinson completed another trip around the sun. The actor celebrates his 33rd birthday today, May 13, and we couldn’t let the day pass without honoring him. Since RPatz’s relationship history has always been of major interest to fans, we decided to take a look back at his dating past – from Kristen Stewart all the way to his current love interest Suki Waterhouse.

As any Twilight fan (or really, anyone) would know, Rob dated his co-star Kristen for about four years. They first got together in 2009 after the first film in the franchise premiered, but their relationship hit a snag in July 2012. At the time, paparazzi photos surfaced online allegedly showing Kristen kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, effectively rocking her and Rob’s relationship. But they managed to stick it out for a bit longer before officially ending things in 2013.

By Sept. 2014, Robert had moved onto a new love: FKA twigs. The couple were immediately enthralled with one another and were engaged by early 2015. They stayed together for more than two years before calling off their engagement in summer 2017. While FKA twigs went on to date Shia LaBeouf, Rob met his current girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. The pair were revealed to be dating in July 2018 after they were spotted engaging in some PDA during a late-night stroll.

But if you’re looking for more details about Rob’s love life, you’re out of luck. He keeps his relationships pretty private and recently opened up about why he does so. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he told the Sunday Times’ Style magazine. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

As for KStew and twigs, he confirmed to the magazine that he’s still on “good terms” with both of them. Head up to the gallery above to see who else Rob’s been romantically connected to in the past.