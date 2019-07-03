Paris Hilton & More Celebs Wearing Sexy Red, White & Blue Outfits Perfect For 4th Of July

Wearing red, white and blue on the Fourth of July is a given, but there’s more than one way to do it. Carrie Underwood and more stars have made the American Flag-inspired look work with crop tops, shorts and more.

If there’s one day of the year where you’ll create an outfit using only the colors red, white and blue, it’s July 4. Since Independence Day is near, you’re likely wondering how you’ll wear the patriotic hues – but there are more ways to do it than just donning an American flag t-shirt from Old Navy. (Not that we’re judging if that’s your plan!) From cute tank tops to bikinis, we have plenty of celebrity looks to pull inspiration from when it comes to dressing for the Fourth of July.

If you’re headed to a pool party for the fourth, incorporating a swimsuit into your look isn’t such a bad idea. We love how Paris Hilton paired a bedazzled American flag bikini top with a high-waisted blue skirt when she served as DJ at TAO Beach in Las Vegas on July 4, 2015. The socialite added red sunglasses, fingerless gloves and heels to complete her patriotic ensemble.

But sometimes you want something a little more casual. Carrie Underwood put a fun twist on her red, white and blue look at the CMA Music Festival in July 2012 when she paired a simple, distressed flag tank top with silver sequined shorts. Opting for a nontraditional fabric for your Daisy Dukes is an excellent way to set yourself apart at the backyard BBQ. Head up to the gallery above to see even more celeb takes on the classic stars and stripes look!