Does Rebel Wilson Have Kids? All About the ‘Pitch Perfect’ Actress’ Family

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Rebel Wilson is known for her comedic roles in films like Pitch Perfect, Bridesmaids and Senior Year. Away from Hollywood, the actress has built a growing family with her wife, Ramona Agruma.Wilson welcomed her first daughter, Royce, in 2022 and expanded her family in 2026 with the arrival of her second daughter, Rose.

As her family continues to grow, the actress has frequently shared heartfelt glimpses into life as a parent. Learn more about Rebel Wilson’s children below.

Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson

Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson is Wilson’s eldest daughter. She was born via surrogate in November 2022 after the actress spent years pursuing motherhood. Announcing Royce’s birth, Wilson wrote that she was “beyond proud” to introduce her “beautiful miracle” and thanked the surrogate who carried her daughter.

Since Royce’s arrival, Wilson has regularly shared milestones from her daughter’s life. In 2024, the actress celebrated Royce’s second birthday with a trip to Disneyland, later revealing that her daughter’s reaction to seeing the iconic castle was simply, “cool!” Royce was also part of Wilson and Agruma’s wedding celebrations in Italy that same year.

Rose Estelle Wilson

Rose Estelle Wilson is Wilson’s youngest daughter. Wilson and Agruma welcomed her on May 4, 2026, after what they described as a long fertility journey. Announcing Rose’s arrival, Wilson called her daughter a “gorgeous baby girl” and said she was grateful for everyone who helped make their growing family possible.

Speaking to People after Rose’s birth, Wilson and Agruma revealed that the pregnancy followed IVF treatments and included a number of challenges, including what they described as a high-risk pregnancy. The couple said they felt “really lucky and blessed” after welcoming their second daughter and admitted they were both “elated and relieved” when she arrived safely.

In June 2026, Wilson gave fans another update on baby Rose, joking on Instagram, “My six-week old just smiled at me and it melted my heart… then 30 mins later I saw her do the same smile to an electrical socket???!!??”