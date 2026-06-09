‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 5: Release Date, How to Watch, Episode Guide & More

Image Credit: Cara Howe/STARZ

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is about to conclude with its fifth season. Season 4 ended on a loud cliffhanger as Kanan faces Raq with a gun, and only a gunshot is heard as the screen cuts to black. So, as we wait for the season 5 premiere, the stars of the crime drama attended the New York City premiere to discuss the dramatic conclusion.

During an exclusive red carpet interview with Hollywood Life, cast member Malcom Mays, who plays Lou Lou Thomas on the show, nodded to the writers and the actors of the show for building its success.

“A testament to both the writers, Sascha Penn, Courtney Kemp, STARZ, I think that’s a testament to the acting, whether it’s Patina Miller, whether it’s Mekai Curtis, whether it’s Hailey Kilgore, whether it’s London Brown and all the other actors who are on the show, it’s a testament to both our work and you guys’ appreciation of said work,” Mays said while thanking the fans, adding, “And we couldn’t exist without y’all, so I just take it as nothing but a compliment.”

Hollywood Life has exclusive details from the Kanan cast here, in addition to everything you need to know about the fifth and final season.

When Does Season 5 of Raising Kanan Come Out?

The first episode of season 5 will premiere on June 12. Curtis took a moment to thank the loyal fans of the show during an exclusive red carpet interview with Hollywood Life at the season 5 premiere in New York City.

“Thank you for staying loyal. Thank you for rocking with us,” Curtis said, before quipping, “Thank you for upping that STARZ subscription. When it’s time for us to come back around, keep watching, keep discussing it.”

Erika Woods also reflected on the conclusion of Kanan, telling Hollywood Life that she felt “inspired and very naughty” about the final season.

“Yeah, it’s going down. I think it’s really exciting and exhilarating,” Woods added.

How to Watch New Episodes of Raising Kanan

All episodes of Kanan are available to watch on STARZ with a subscription. Viewers can also tune into old episodes via The Roku Channel, Philo and Sling TV.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 Episode Schedule

The fifth season of Kanan will have eight episodes altogether. The following is the season 5 episode and each episode’s corresponding release date: