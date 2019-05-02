Happy 4th Birthday, Princess Charlotte: See The Cutest Photos Of Prince William & Kate’s Daughter

Princess Charlotte is growing up before our eyes! We’re celebrating her 4th birthday by taking a look at some of her cutest moments!

It’s Princess Charlotte‘s birthday! The daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton turned 4 today, May 2, and we couldn’t let the day pass without celebrating! Based on the amount of sheer cuteness this young royal exudes on a daily basis, we figured the best way to honor her would be to take a look back at some of her cutest moments of all-time (which, BTW, there’s a ton of despite the fact that Charlotte has only been alive for four years.)

Some of the most adorable moments of Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter have occurred at weddings. She captivated our hearts alongside brother Prince George at Pippa Middleton‘s wedding where she served as one of the bridesmaids. But she’s since perfected the craft of being a show-stealing wedding party member. At her uncle Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Charlotte stuck her tongue out at the crowd from the car she was riding in to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

After getting out of the car, the princess joined her parents and brother. She could be seen smiling at the crowd while holding a bouquet in one hand and her mom’s hand in the other. Later that year, she was a bridesmaid yet again at Princess Eugenie‘s wedding where she captivated onlookers by adorably waving to the crowds and cameras.

But weddings aren’t the only setting where Charlotte has stolen our hearts. From doing somersaults at Polo matches to waving at cameras while heading to the hospital to meet her baby brother Prince Louis, there’s been no shortage of sweet moments involving William and Kate’s daughter. Head up to the gallery above to see more of her cute pics! Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!