Happy 7th Birthday, Penelope Disick: Her Cutest Pics With Parents Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian

It’s Penelope Disick’s birthday! We’re celebrating by looking at some adorable photos of the now 7-year-old with her parents, Kourtney and Scott!

Penelope Disick is another year older! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s daughter turned 7 years old today, July 8, so it’s time to celebrate. We’re obviously big fans of her parents, who have been super committed to co-parenting, so we decided to reflect on some of her sweetest moments with Kourtney and Scott!

We’re sure Penelope’s parents have something extra special planned for her today, but she did already get a head start on celebrating. In June, P and her cousin North West had a joint candy-themed birthday party. Many of the guests, including North’s mom, Kim Kardashian, made sure to document the sweet bash on social media.

In one clip, Kim showed a candy-decorated table which read “Happy b-day Penelope + North” spelled out in different types of candy. The party also had a Mr. Softee truck on location for all of the attendees’ ice cream needs. Flour Shop provided the rainbow polka-dotted cake, filled with sprinkles inside that poured out when they cut into the dessert.

Being only one year apart and having super tight-knit parents have led to North and Penelope being super close as cousins. They’ve had joint b’day parties in the past, so it’s no surprise they had another one again this year. But we’re excited to see all the solo plans Kourtney and Scott have prepared for their kid’s special day! Happy birthday, Penelope!