Paris Hilton’s 21 Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time In Honor Of Her 38th Bday: Mini Dresses & More

Happy 38th birthday, Paris Hilton! In honor of the socialite’s big day, we’re taking a look back at her hottest red carpet looks eve. Check ’em out here!

Paris Hilton sure knows how to heat up a red carpet! The multi-talented superstar knows how to bring the perfect amount of sexy to big events, and we’ve rounded up some of her sexiest red carpet looks of all time to celebrate her birthday on Feb. 17. While attending an event to promote her skincare line, Paris rocked a purple gown, and although it covered up most of her body, its plunging neckline put just the right bit of cleavage on display. She also wore a cleavage-baring look to the Daily Front Row Awards one year, and that black dress also included a MAJOR leg slit!

When she’s not flaunting cleavage or leg, Paris also keeps things red carpet sexy by rocking dresses that show off her figure to perfection. Paris’ tall, thin figure is perfect for skintight gowns, just like the one she wore to the Cannes Film Festival one year. The dress was completely sheer, only covered with silver beading, and hugged every inch of Paris’ body. She also wore a sexy, skintight and sheer look to the amFAR Gala at Cannes in 2018 — the dress featured precisely-placed floral patches, which covered any NSFW areas, but for the most part, the gown was totally see-through.

Paris is also a fan of the mini dress on the red carpet. She wore a teeny, metallic dress at the launch of her Boohoo x Paris Hilton collection, putting her toned legs on display. She also attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2018 while wearing a red mini dress with sheer cutouts, and spiced the look up with fishnet stockings.

Click through the gallery above to check out more of Paris’ hot red carpet looks through the years, and make sure to wish her a happy birthday over on her social media pages!