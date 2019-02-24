Oscar Hosts: Anne Hathaway & More Stars Who Hosted The Academy Awards Over The Years

The 2019 Academy Awards won’t have a host for the first time since 1989. Before the show kicks off, we’re taking a look back at some of the stars who have previously taken on the role.

For the first time since 1989, the Academy Awards will not have a host during its 2019 show. Of course, it wasn’t originally planned this way. Kevin Hart was previously enlisted for the gig, but before long, Twitter users began resurfacing homophobic tweets of his from several years prior. Hart then stepped down from the role amidst the backlash against him.

Hart initially refused to apologize for the messages, but eventually tweeted: “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.” But instead of finding a replacement for the comedian, Oscars producers decided the show would go on without a host. While it’s unclear how the 91st Academy Awards will fare without a host, there are plenty of stars who have risen to the occasion – to varying degrees of success.

While some previous hosts like Ellen DeGeneres likely would have been welcomed back by viewers, there are other stars who will likely never host the show again. Anne Hathaway unfortunately had a super rough go at it when she co-hosted the show with James Franco in 2011. The two were ill-matched thanks to Franco’s utter lack of enthusiasm, which Hathaway then tried to overcompensate for with a ton of energy. And the worst part is the Ocean’s 8 star didn’t even want to host to begin with!

“Can I dish some tea?” Hathaway told People, in an interview published Feb. 10. “I turned that gig down, and James is the one that convinced me to do it.” She then added that she would have likely been fine if Franco admitted it was all a joke. “If he’d turned around and said ‘I’m pranking you right now.’ I think I would have been okay with it. I would’ve been like, ‘That sucks, but it’s epic,” she said.

Anne Hathaway reveals she initially turned down the #Oscars hosting gig — until James Franco convinced her to do it. Watch more on @PeopleTV: https://t.co/r0azNarsMS pic.twitter.com/iPPeFzXU7V — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 10, 2019

But until Franco admits it was all one big gag, Hathaway will regret taking the job. “When all the dust settled, I was just like, you gotta be kidding me. Your first instinct is usually the right one, and all the reasons why I turned it down came true,” she told the publication. Oh well! If you want to see who else has been an Oscars host, then get clicking through the gallery above.

The 91st Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.