13 Stars Making One-Piece Bathing Suits Look Sexy: Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham & More

SplashNews
Ashley Graham channels Baywatch in a new campaign for Swimsuits for All. The plus size model, a spokesperson for the brand, stars alongside 90s supermodel Niki Taylor and Kanye West muse Teyana Taylor in the company's new promotion. Graham, 29, who debuted her own capsule collection for the brand earlier in the month, is photographed wearing the iconic bright red lifeguard swimsuit, paying tribute to the US TV series which has now been made into a film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.
Actress Vanessa Hudgens at the pool with her boyfriend Austin Butler at the pool in Miami Beach, FL.
Gigi Hadid wears a red, white and blue one piece swimsuit when catching a football at Taylor Swift's home in Rhode Island on the 4th of July.
Bikinis may show more skin, but one piece bathing suits can be just as sexy! Just ask stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and MORE who’ve been rockin’ the hot trend recently.

One piece swimsuits are making a big comeback, and even some of the hottest stars are wearing them these days! Bathing suits have evolved in a big way over the years, and thanks to plunging styles, cutouts and more, one piece suits have gotten sexier than ever. Kendall Jenner can rock even the skimpiest of bikinis, but even she’s opted for one-piece bathing suits in the past. The model was photographed wearing a black one piece, which featured a super high cut that put her legs and booty on full display. Of course, she managed to make the ensemble look as sexy as possible as she frolicked in the water.

There are plenty of more stars to try the one-piece trend, though. Kendall’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has also been seen sporting a one-piece, and she looked super sexy in the suit, which had a plunging neckline that tied up to show off some cleavage. Lea Michele has also been photographed paddle boarding in a one piece. Really, they’re perfect for water sports like that, as they provide a bit more coverage and are less likely to fall off like a string bikini!

Another gorgeous star who favors the one piece is Ashley Graham, who has modeled ALL sorts of swimsuits over the years and looks stunning doing it. She’s often posting her bathing suit pics to Instagram, and we’ve loved some of her one-piece styles recently.

Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies, along with others like Karrueche Tran, Doutzen Kroes, Hailey Baldwin and more, rockin’ their one-piece bathing suits!