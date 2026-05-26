Olivia Rodrigo’s Album No. 3: ‘You Seem Pretty Sad’ Release Date, Tracklist & More Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Olivia Rodrigo is officially entering a new era. The Grammy-winning pop star has dominated the charts with SOUR and GUTS, and after wrapping her massive GUTS World Tour in 2025, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what comes next — specifically with her third album, long nicknamed “OR3” by fans.

In April 2026, Olivia kicked off her next chapter with new music, including her lead single “Drop Dead,” while also confirming details about her highly anticipated third album. She followed it up with the release of “The Cure” along with its music video in May 2026.

Here’s everything we know so far about Olivia’s next record, including the release date, the tracklist and the latest updates surrounding her career and personal life.

Is Olivia Rodrigo Releasing a Third Album?

Yes. Olivia confirmed she was working on her third studio album in October 2025, when she said in an American Express promo video, “Now I’m home, and I’m working on my new album.”

Hints began even earlier. On August 3, 2025, at her final GUTS World Tour festival stop at Osheaga in Montreal, she walked onstage wearing a red shirt with a rhinestone “3,” signaling to fans that a new era had begun. Days later, on August 11, 2025, she referenced “y3t to come” in a fan newsletter, further fueling speculation.

The title of her third album is you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

When Will Olivia Rodrigo’s Third Album Come Out?

At long last, Olivia announced in April 2026 that her third album would be released on June 12, 2026.

In an October 2025 interview, she hinted that 2026 would be a “busy year” creatively, leading many fans and industry watchers to speculate that the album could arrive sometime later in 2026.

She notably did not attend the 2026 Grammy Awards in early February because she did not release new music during the eligibility window. On February 24, 2026, her longtime producer Dan Nigro shared a studio photo with Olivia on Instagram captioned, “Finishing records…,” strongly suggesting the album is nearing completion.

That March, Olivia sat down with British Vogue about her third album, teasing that it features “sad love songs.”

“I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them,” she said.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Third Album Tracklist

Olivia confirmed in April 2026 that her third album will be released on June 12, 2026.

She kicked off the new era with her lead single, “Drop Dead,” which arrived on April 17, 2026. A full track list has not yet been revealed.

Upon finally unveiling the full tracklist to her album, Olivia broke it into two parts: one titled “Girl So in Love” and the other “You Seem Pretty Sad.”

Girl So in Love:

“Drop Dead”

“Stupid Song”

“Honey bee”

“Maggots for Brains”

“U + Me = <3”

“My Way”

“Purple”

You Seem Pretty Sad:

“The Cure”

“Begged”

“What’s Wrong With Me”

“Less”

“Expectations”

“Cigarette Smoke”

When Did Olivia Rodrigo’s Last Album Come Out?

Olivia’s most recent studio album, GUTS, was released on September 8, 2023.

The era extended through 2024 and 2025 with the GUTS (Spilled) deluxe edition in March 2024 and the GUTS World Tour, which concluded in mid-2025.

Why Did Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Break Up?

Olivia and actor Louis Partridge were romantically linked in late 2023. However, neither publicly confirmed detailed information about their relationship nor a breakup. Reports suggested the pair quietly went their separate ways, but neither has spoken extensively about the split.