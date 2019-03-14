Olivia Munn, Kendall Jenner & More Stars In Mini Dresses With Plunging Necklines — See Pics

Short mini dresses with plunging necklines have been all the rage lately with stars like Olivia Munn and Kendall Jenner rocking it!

We can always look to celebrities for the hottest and latest fashion trend. Luckily, Olivia Munn, 38, Kendall Jenner, 23, and more have enlightened us and shown that the fashion pick right now is definitely mini dresses that feature deep v-necks! The trend is bold, for sure, and works best with those unafraid to stand out. Mini dresses with plunging necklines are probably more of a nighttime look – but maybe the trend would work with tights to be more daytime appropriate!

Olivia rocked the trend most recently at a Beverly Hills dinner on March 12. She wore an emerald green mini dress, which showed off her toned legs with the length and cleavage with the neckline. The dress featured puffed-out sleeves and an embellished belt, cinching in her waist. Olivia wore her dark hair down and straight, and tied the look together with dark green pointed pumps and a dark clutch. Olivia smiled and confidently rocked the trend and looked absolutely amazing!

Kendall also rocked the look recently on March 12, in New York City, doubling up on trendiness by also making a statement with snakeskin. Although Kendall is a model and is literally paid to pull of a variety of looks convincingly, we loved her take on this trend! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s long-sleeved mini dress featured some ruffled material down her leg, and she kept her neck bare, flaunting her skin. Kendall matched the look with olive green strappy heels and kept her shoulder-length hair down.

Five Feet Apart's Haley Lu Richardson, 24, Instagram model Olivia Culpo, 26, and more have looked stunning wearing the look! We can't to see which other celebs join in on the trend, especially as we head into spring and summer. This skin-exposing look will definitely be even hotter when the temperatures rise – but for now, we'll use this look as inspiration for when it's warm enough to wear!