Olivia Culpo’s Hottest Red Carpet Looks Ever: Sexy Gowns & More

Olivia Culpo is the ultimate fashionista! The model is constantly wowing us with her incredible outfits on red carpets. Let’s take a look at her hottest red carpet looks ever!

Olivia Culpo, 26, has amazing style. She stuns on every red carpet she walks, and we’re always anticipating what the former Miss Universe is going to wear next. Olivia has rocked some of the hottest looks of all-time. One of her sexiest looks is without a doubt the silver cut-out dress by Julien Macdonald at the E! Entertainment, Elle and IMG Kick-Off Party in Sept. 2018. The gown featured cut-outs at the waist and slit. She topped off her look with a high ponytail and some seriously glam makeup.

The model also dazzled at the 2018 CMA Awards in a sheer black gown. She showed some serious skin in this sexy Aadnevik dress. The sparkling look was practically see-through from head-to-toe! A couple of years earlier, Olivia turned up the heat in a sleeveless gold Galven dress at the 2016 InStyle Awards. The gorgeous gown gave off How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days vibes! These were two totally different looks, but they were equally epic!

Olivia loves a great mini dress, too. She stood out in a green mini dress at the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards and also rocked a fitted white mini at the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party. She sparkled in a hot Balmain mini at the NYLON and BCBGeneration Young Hollywood event in 2015.

But Olivia’s not all about the gowns. The black jumpsuit she wore to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards was sexy and fun. The Elie Saab outfit had a plunging neckline and sheer detailing.

Olivia can do no wrong when it comes to fashion! Olivia’s style is constantly evolving. What will she wear next? Time will tell! As we wait for her to strut her stuff on the next red carpet, take a look at more of Olivia’s hottest red carpet looks ever!