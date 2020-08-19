Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop 10 Of The Best Fashion & Beauty Deals

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here – the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – & we rounded up all of our top fashion & beauty picks that you can shop for right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All year we wait for one of the best shopping events – the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – and it is finally here. The sale slashes prices on everything from fashion to beauty, home goods, and so much more. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale dates are August 19 – 30 and in that time, prices just keep going down on some of your favorite, most wished for items. Considering there are so many deals running on the site, we did the honor of skimming through the sale to pick out all of the best deals. Below, we rounded up 10 of our must-have items in both fashion and beauty, plus, you can also find a list of some other amazing deals.

You can see the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale catalog and more information here, but in the meantime, check out some of the best deals you can shop for, below!

FOREO

15% off the LUNA 3

33% off the UFO

33% off the UFO Masks

33% off the LUNA Mini 2

Fresh Beauty

Soy Soulmates – $38- $53 value

ghd

platinum+ styler – $166 – $249 value

St. Tropez

Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse – $46 – $80 value

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Brow Pen ($22)

Lip Stain ($18)

Brow Wiz ($23)

Brow Definer ($23

Mini Loose Setting Powder ($19)

Brow Bae-Sics Brow Kit ($27)

Franco Sarto

35% – 46% Off

August 19 – August 30

Socialite

20% – 50% off

Alterna

50% off CAVIAR Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo, Conditioner and CC Cream mini – retails for $116 but on sale for $58

Stila Cosmetics

Bare It All Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set [$35 – $66 value]

3 x full size Stay All Day Liquid Lipsticks

Partners in Crime Liquid Eye Liner & Eye Shadow Set [$22 – $34 value]

Full size Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Intense Black

Deluxe Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Kitten Karma

1. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These cult-favorite faux leather leggings are finally on sale! The high-waisted black leggings are not only the most comfortable pants ever, but they also suck you in and are super flattering. They’re made with the brand’s signature Power Waistband which keeps your tummy concealed, plus, there’s no front seam, so they are seamless and easy to dress up or down. They retail for $98 but are on sale for $65. $65, nordstrom.com



2. La Mer Mini Hydration Collection Créme Set

Getting your hands on not one, but four La Mer skincare products might have seemed impossible, but it’s not now, thanks to this amazing deal. Included in this four-piece skincare set are four travel sized mini products: Créme de La Mer (0.5 oz.), The Treatment Lotion (0.5 oz.), The Renewal Oil (0.17 oz.), and The Hydrating Illuminator (0.1 oz.). The value of this kit is $155. $90, nordstrom.com



3. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 TB Running Shoe

Don’t sleep on these lightweight, translucent running sneakers! They are valued at $120 but are on sale for $90. They come equipped with removable cushion insoles and Nike React foam soles, which put a spring in your step. The cushion absorbs impact which makes them perfect for running, however, they’re so comfortable that you’re going to want to wear them every day – exercising or not. $90, nordstrom.com



4. MAC Love Me Lip Kit

Perfect for every day use, this Neutral lip kit includes three bestselling products to give you a gorgeous pout. The set retails for $54.50 and includes: Love Me Lipstick in Send Noods, Lipglass in Way with Words, and a Lip Pencil in Dervish. Even better, you get a free gift with your MAC purchase of $65. The gift is valued at $56 and includes a makeup pouch, deluxe sample of Prep + Prime Fix+ Setting Spray (0.08 oz.), full-size Lipstick in Midimauve (0.1 oz.), full-size Lipstick in Chili (0.1 oz.) and full-size Lipglass in All Things Magical (0.1 oz.). $35, nordstrom.com



5. Quay Australia Noosa 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Celebrity favorite sunglass brand, Quay Australia, is running a deal on these fabulous cat eye sunglasses in Purple Tortoise/ Black Fade. They retail for $55 and would look amazing on all different face shapes. Wear them during the day with a casual outfit or you can wear them dressed up for a fancy occasion. $36, nordstrom.com



6. beautyblender Electric Feels Set

Valued at $56, you can’t go wrong with this set of sponges from beautyblender. Included in this set are three full-sized products – two limited-edition sponges in Electric Violet and Electric Violet Swirl, and a blendercleanser Solid Cleanser. The spnges are super fun – one is bright pink and the other is a pink marble pattern. You will be obsessed! $35, nordstrom.com



7. Topshop Fred Faux Leather Biker Jacket

This faux leather biker jacket is a wardrobe essential. Available in black and white, the jacket retails for $88 and is on sale for $50 – what more could you ask for? There are a variety of ways to style this jacket and the best part is, it can be dressed up or down. Rock it with a pair of jeans and a T-shirt or a midi dress and heels. $50, nordstrom.com



8. Bobbi Brown Easy Essentials Eye, Cheek & Lip Set

This set has a $250 value and is on sale for just $79. The makeup set includes everything you will ever need to take your look from day to night and it all comes together in a cute pink suede pouch. Included in the set is an Eyeshadow and Cheek Palette with shades in Daybreak, High Fidelity Shimmer Wash, Smoky Lilac Metallic, Dahlia, Chelsea Morning Metallic, Earth, Rose Suede, Black Cocoa Metallic (0.02 oz. each), Desert Pink Blush and Medium Bronzing Powder (0.12 oz. each), Full-Size Smoky Eye Mascara in Black (0.17 oz.), Full-Size High Shimmer Lip Gloss in Bellini (0.24 oz.), and a Dual-Brush Applicator. You get a free gift with $85 Bobbi Brown purchase – deluxe samples of Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer (0.24 oz.), Bronzing Powder in Golden Light (0.09 oz.), Crushed Oil-Infused Lip Gloss in Free Spirit (0.07 oz.) and Crushed Lipstick in Babe (0.08 oz.). $79, nordstrom.com



9. Steve Madden Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot

These are going to be your new favorite shoes, no matter what the season is. The black over-the-knee boots are made of stretchy material that forms to your calves to give you a sleek look and feel. They’re finished with a chunky block heel to add some definition, plus, they retail for $129.95 and are on sale for $80. $80, nordstrom.com



10. Dior Maximizing Lip Care Set

Now you can be prepared for any situation with this amazing lip care set valued at $88. Included in the set is a fabulous pink leather pouch that is embossed with the word Dior, plus, a full-size Addict Lip Maximizer in 001 Pink (light pink) (0.2 oz.), a full-size Lip Glow to the Max Hydrating Color Reviver Lip Balm in 001 Pink (light pink) (0.12 oz.), and a mini-size Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer (0.05 oz.). You also get a free gift with your $150 Dior makeup or skincare purchase which includes a cosmetics case and deluxe samples of Diorshow Pump n Volume HD Mascara in Black Pump (0.14 oz.) and Couture Color Rouge Dior Lipstick in shade 999 (0.05 oz.). Spend $200 and you’ll also receive samples of Prestige Rose Micro-Oil (0.03 oz.), Prestige La Crème Texture Essentielle (0.17 oz.), and Prestige The Eye Concentrate (0.1 oz.). $68, nordstrom.com

