Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: All Of The Best Beauty Deals You Need To Know About

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Today marks the first day of major deals from the retailer & we rounded up all of the best beauty deals you need to know about.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially started today, July 19, and the epic sale event will run until August 4. The retailer has unbelievable deals on just about everything, but the beauty deals are out of this world. We rounded up all of the best deals on everything from skincare to makeup to hair tools and you will be obsessed.

Some amazing skincare sales that should be on your radar include the La Mer Mini Miracles Set which is on sale for $90 and is originally $122. The special set includes three La Mer favorites: The Treatment Lotion, The Eye Concentrate and The Moisturizing Soft Cream. Plus, all three products come in a special metallic blue travel bag. Even better, you get a free gift with purchase. You will receive deluxe samples of The Perfecting Treatment, The Moisturizing Soft Cream, The Treatment Lotion, The Eye Concentrate and The Rejuvenating Hand Serum with your $375 La Mer purchase, and added up, all of those products would cost $169. You can’t beat that!

Another amazing skincare deal is the Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set which is on sale for $69 and has a $101 value. Included in the set is the brand favorite, Soy Face Cleanser, Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, Rose Face Mask, Rose Deep Hydration Cream and the Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15.

If you’re looking for some new top of the line hair tools, some of the best tools are on sale right now. One of the best bangs for your buck is the T3 Cura Hair Dryer, which is currently on sale for $155 and is originally $235. The dryer comes with three heat speeds and two speed settings with a lock-in cool-shot button.

There are so many other amazing beauty deals on Nordstrom right now and aside from just great prices, there are free gifts with purchases on over 80 brands including Clinique, La Mer, Jo Malone, MAC, and so much more. Click through the gallery above to see all of the best deals.