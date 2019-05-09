Happy 23rd Birthday, Noah Centineo: See The ‘TATBILB’ Star’s Hottest Looks Ever

Noah Centineo is another year older! We’re celebrating the Netflix star’s 23rd birthday by taking a look at some of his hunkiest pics.

Noah Centineo just finished another trip around the sun, and what a trip it has been. The actor has come a long way in the past year after being catapulted to Internet’s Boyfriend status following the release of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before in August 2018. So in honor of Noah turning 23 today, May 9, we decided to celebrate by taking a look back at some of his hottest moments ever.

It really didn’t take long for Noah to win over our hearts. When TATBILB dropped on Netflix last summer, it seemed like everyone on the Internet became a massive fan of the charming heartthrob. Clearly the streaming service knew they had a rom-com star on their hands, because he’s since starred in two more Netflix films from the genre (see: Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and The Perfect Date). (Seriously, I meant go watch them.)

But the rising star is still, well, rising. This fall, we’ll finally get to see Noah on the big screen when the new Charlie’s Angels film hits theaters on Nov. 15. Noah will play Langston in the movie and star alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart.

But Noah’s Peter Kavinsky will also reunite with our beloved Lara Jean Covey (played by our equally beloved Lana Condor) in the TATBILB sequel. Unfortunately, the movie isn’t expected to debut on Netflix until 2020, but that just means we’ll have yet another year filled with Noah. Here’s to his 23rd birthday! Head up to the gallery above to see some of his hottest moments ever – thus far. We’re sure there will be plenty more to come over the next 365 days.