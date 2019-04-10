National Siblings Day: The Jenners, Hemsworths & More Of The Hottest Celeb Brothers & Sisters

Isn’t it fun that most of our favorite celebrities come in twos — or threes, or fives? In honor of National Siblings Day, we’re taking a look at some of the hottest celeb siblings!

It’s National Siblings Day! The holiday celebrates those people who happen to share the same parents that you do, and whether you love your brothers and sisters, there’s no doubt that it’s pretty cool being bonded by shared genes. But we aren’t the only ones with siblings – some of our favorite stars are related! TBH, the world is a better place with not one, not two, but three Hemsworth brothers (even if Luke Hemsworth is often forgotten.)

But if we’re going to talk about famous siblings, there’s a family who we obviously need to discuss: the Kardashians! For the past 10+ years, the lives of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have played out onscreen. Fans’ lives have all become so saturated with Kardashian content that they almost feel like they’re one of the pack (us included!).

While the Kardashian and Jenner siblings all have their own things going on — separate careers, relationships, and more — it all comes back to family! Seriously; they’re all so supporting and loving. They’re not afraid to criticize each other or give relationship advice. It’s all love. Kendall talked about her siblings’ adorable kids on a March 2018 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and said while she wasn’t ready to have babies herself, she was so in love with being an aunt. ““It’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with so I can play with them and just give them back,” she said, laughing. What a good aunt!

Another pair of celebrity sisters we love are Gigi and Bella Hadid. These two aren’t just best friends, they’re also constantly supporting each other as they both navigate the modeling industry (with major success, we might add!) But there are way more celeb siblings that deserve our attention, so get clicking through the gallery above to see which other famous families we can’t get enough of!