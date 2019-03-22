National Puppy Day: 13 Celebs Cuddling Up To Dogs — See Pics

Happy National Puppy Day! In honor of the unofficial holiday, take a look at all of the celebs who have been spotted snuggling up to some sweet dogs.

Having a hard time in 2019? Who isn’t! But thankfully, it’s National Puppy Day today, so you can definitely find a way to boost your morale by checking out various celebs getting extra snuggly with some cute pooches. For instance, who could forget when Gigi Hadid, 23, walked the catwalk holding a dog (oh, the irony)! The model famously carried a puppy down the runway at the Tods show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2018.

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried, 33, low-key proved that the best fashion accessory for a red carpet is, in fact, a weeks-old puppy in your arms. While wearing a little black dress, Amanda cuddled with a small dog at the Best Friends Animal Society’s Save Them All Gala on Apr. 10, 2018. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, 37, gave one lucky puppy the next best thing to the royal wave — a huge pet — during a visit to Reach Academy Feltham on Jan. 10, 2018.

On top of that, Nina Agdal, 26, wore a beige dress and posed with a dog on the red carpet at the 21st Annual ASPCA Bergh Ball on Apr. 19, 2018. Meanwhile, the newly confirmed billionaire Kylie Jenner, 21, snuggled with multiple puppies in a promotion for her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. And over the summer, Halsey, 23, shared a photo on Instagram of her relaxing near her pool in a bikini while hanging out with her dog in Jul., 2018. And Sarah Hyland, 28, also spent the dog days of summer with her dog in the pool. Just days after Halsey shared her pic, the Modern Family actress posed topless on an inflatable raft with her pooch.