National Puppy Day: Emily Ratajkowski & 23 More Celebs Cuddling Up To Dogs

Finally, some good news. It’s National Puppy Day! Celebrate the annual holiday with some pure, unadulterated joy: looking at photos of celebrities walking their adorable dogs!

Perhaps one of the worst parts about social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown is that you have to stay six feet away from every dog you see on the street. But on this National Puppy Day, we’ve got you covered. Even if you can’t pet the head of every floof you run into on your daily walk, you CAN scroll through this gallery of celebrity dog pics. Boost your morale and bring a little sunshine to your day by checking out stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Ana de Armas, and more walking their beloved pets.

Who could forget when Gigi Hadid, 24, walked the catwalk holding a dog? The model famously carried a puppy down the runway at the Tods show during Milan Fashion Week. Her little friend basically stole the show at the February 23, 2018 event. Emily is rarely seen without her dog, Columbo, by her side. She and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are often out taking Columbo for walks around New York City, and she’s always dressed to the nines for their dates. Stars are also always running into furry friends on the red carpet.

Cara Delevingne, 27, cuddled with one little pup during the Superpower Dog premiere in March 2019. More recently, Chris Pratt, 40, had so much fun with one labrador on the Onward red carpet, that he got down to take a selfie with the pooch. And Camila Cabello, 23, brought a sweet pup as her date to iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. Sorry, Shawn!

Even celebs have to get out and about to walk their dogs. While Emily’s the person we see the most, Amanda Seyfried is often out for walks. She even took her beloved Finn with her to a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in August 2019. To more stars with their dogs, scroll through the gallery above!