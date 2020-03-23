Gallery
National Puppy Day: Emily Ratajkowski & 23 More Celebs Cuddling Up To Dogs

emily ratajkowski
REX/Shutterstock
Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski out and about, New York, USA - 10 Oct 2019
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Mar 2020
MAXPPP OUT Mandatory Credit: Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10573070ah) Britain's Prince William (L) and his wife Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (2-R), meet with Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina (R) look at their dog at the official presidential residence Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin, Ireland Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland, Dublin - 03 Mar 2020 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-day visit to Ireland.
Finally, some good news. It’s National Puppy Day! Celebrate the annual holiday with some pure, unadulterated joy: looking at photos of celebrities walking their adorable dogs!

Perhaps one of the worst parts about social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown is that you have to stay six feet away from every dog you see on the street. But on this National Puppy Day, we’ve got you covered. Even if you can’t pet the head of every floof you run into on your daily walk, you CAN scroll through this gallery of celebrity dog pics. Boost your morale and bring a little sunshine to your day by checking out stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Ana de Armas, and more walking their beloved pets.

Who could forget when Gigi Hadid, 24, walked the catwalk holding a dog? The model famously carried a puppy down the runway at the Tods show during Milan Fashion Week. Her little friend basically stole the show at the February 23, 2018 event. Emily is rarely seen without her dog, Columbo, by her side. She and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are often out taking Columbo for walks around New York City, and she’s always dressed to the nines for their dates. Stars are also always running into furry friends on the red carpet.

Cara Delevingne, 27, cuddled with one little pup during the Superpower Dog premiere in March 2019. More recently, Chris Pratt, 40, had so much fun with one labrador on the Onward red carpet, that he got down to take a selfie with the pooch. And Camila Cabello, 23, brought a sweet pup as her date to iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. Sorry, Shawn!

Emily Ratajkowsi Dog
Emily Ratajkowski is spotted walking her beloved dog Columbo around New York City. (REX/Shutterstock)
Ben Affleck Ana de Armas
Ben Affleck and rumored girlfriend Ana de Armas take a stroll in Los Angeles, accompanied by her adorable white dog. (REX/Shutterstock)

Even celebs have to get out and about to walk their dogs. While Emily’s the person we see the most, Amanda Seyfried is often out for walks. She even took her beloved Finn with her to a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in August 2019. To more stars with their dogs, scroll through the gallery above!