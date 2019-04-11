National Pet Day: Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner & More Show Love To Their Furry Friends In Sweet Pics

It’s National Pet Day! — And, what better way to celebrate than looking through photos of stars and their fur babies. Check out Taylor Swift cradling her cat, Meredith and more celebs spending time with their pets.

When it comes to their pets, celebrities will do just about anything for their fur babies — even sacrificing the spotlight. That’s right, stars like Taylor Swift and Chrissy Teigen have single-handedly helped make their pets famous, and they don’t mind sometimes taking a backseat to let their pets shine. From taking sweet strolls, to playing dress-up in animal friendly clothes, the love between a celeb and their pet is real. Celebrate National Pet Day with us by taking a look through our attached gallery to see your favorite stars out with their furry friends!

Taylor’s two cats, Meredith Gray and Olivia Benson, who are respectively named after two of her favorite television characters from Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order, go just about everywhere with her. It’s not everyday you see someone walking their cat. But, Taylor does. In fact, the “Delicate” singer has been photographed holding her cat, Meredith while out in New York City on many occasions.

Another star who loves taking walks with her pet is Tay’s BFF, Gigi Hadid. When the model first adopted her cat, Cleo in 2015, she was spotted out many times while cradling her then baby kitten like a child. The photos were seriously too cute. And, the story behind how she was united with Cleo will bring a tear (or many) to your eye. “Last week she was found in a car engine, and today I adopted her,” the model wrote under the photo, introducing Cleo to the world, in 2015.

There’s more adorable furry friends to be seen in our attached gallery. Check out Kylie Jenner with her dog, Norman, Lisa Vanderpump with one of her pups, and many more stars with their dogs and cats. And, tell us which animal is your absolutely favorite!