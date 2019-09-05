National Cheese Pizza Day: Heidi Klum, Cara Delevingne & More Stars Chowing Down On Pie Slices

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day! We’re celebrating this delicious day by taking a look at celebrities digging into slices of the beloved Italian dish.

Today, Sept. 5, is National Cheese Pizza Day! You can enjoy pizza toppings all you want, but there’s no question that a slice of plain cheese pizza is absolute perfection in its own right. In honor of this all-important occasion, we’ve rounded up photos of stars shoving pizza slices into their mouths, because why not? By the end, we can pretty much guarantee you’ll have some intense cravings for the iconic Italian dish.

There’s something incredibly convenient about pizza. It’s one of those crowdpleasers that can feed multiple people, so it’s perfect for parties or events. It’s even been fed to models backstage at fashion shows. Cara Delevingne snuck a slice at the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week in Sept. 2014, while Gisele Bündchen and Heidi Klum were photographed eating pizza at the 2002 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Pizza has even been integral in movies. Julia Roberts‘ character Liz Gilbert in Eat Pray Love discovers the pleasure of nourishment when she lands in Naples and devours a Margherita pizza. There’s something so joyous about eating a doughy, cheesy concoction, so here’s to the classic cheese pizza! Head up to the gallery above to see more celebrities chowing down on pie slices before running out and getting one for yourself, too. Happy National Cheese Pizza Day!