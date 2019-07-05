National Bikini Day: Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian & More Stars Showing Skin In Tiny Swimsuits

Happy National Bikini Day! The holiday lands on July 5 and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at celebrities wearing the tiny swimwear.

Move over Independence Day, we’ve got another holiday to celebrate: National Bikini Day! Following the Fourth of July is the fun day celebrating swimwear, giving us yet another excuse to rock the red, white and blue bikinis we were wearing to America-themed pool parties yesterday. But also, we can wear ANY color of bathing suit, because it’s no longer America’s birthday. In honor of the holiday, we’ve rounded up some pics of celebrities rocking bikinis.

One star who knows how to slay in a swimsuit is Kourtney Kardashian. Obviously being the most interesting Kardashian to look at helps her in this arena, but she’s also just got killer swimwear style. The mom-of-three helped make scoop neck bikinis A Thing, so it’s no surprise that she was spotted wearing one in Miami with high-cut bottoms. Her black swimsuit paired perfectly with her rectangular sunglasses and dark hair.

Bella Hadid is also a swimsuit queen in her own right. The model looked incredible in a beige string bikini with matching bottoms while hanging out on a yacht with pal Hailey Baldwin in April 2018. She shielded her eyes from the bright sunlight with rectangular shades and pulled her hair up with a trendy white scrunchie.

But there are plenty more celebrities who look amazing in swimsuits than just Bella and Kourtney. Head up to the gallery above to see even more stars stunning in bathing suits. Happy National Bikini Day!