Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Over 50 Presents For Mom That She Will Absolutely Love

Mother’s Day is around the corner and if you’re looking for the perfect gift to get mom, look no further because we rounded up presents she will adore!

With Mother’s Day on May 12, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to gift your mom this year. Every year, we all go through the same troubles of trying to find a present that is equally useful and meaningful. We pulled together over 50 gift ideas that will ensure your mom loves your gift and has the most special day. From beauty gifts to fashionable items, to making her life easier with new service apps, there’s something for every type of mom on this list.

If your mom is a beauty fanatic, the Lune+Aster Fabulous in Five set is perfect because it’s a full makeup kit that includes 10 top-selling vegan and gluten-free beauty essentials so that mom can effortlessly create the perfect look in a flash. Plus, the Tatcha Endless Glow Set, contains a collection of four skincare essentials formulated with intensely hydrating ingredients that give off a fresh, dewy glow from the inside out.

For those of you really looking for something a bit more personal, the Casetify Custom Photo Case is the greatest invention ever. Mom will burst into tears when you give her a custom phone case that can literally be decorated with any photos of you and mom or words that you want engraved on the case. Another personal option is the Yankee Candle Personalized Candle, which makes the perfect gift because you can put your own image of you and your mom on any candle, or you can just have a sweet message with a personalized label put on — how sweet is that?

Looking for gifts that will make mom’s life a bit easier? The Chef’n 3-in-1 Coffee Brewer Set makes three different types of coffee, all in one tiny machine so mom can clear up her counter space. Two other options that make a great gift as well, include the Soothe app which allows you to book on-demand massages straight through the app, and the massage therapists come to your house.

The second option is TaskRabbit, the app that allows you to book any service — hang pictures on the wall, clean the house, unload the car — anything you want — straight through the app, so that mom doesn’t have to do her chores. Whatever it is you want to gift mom, there’s something for anyone on the list, and you can click through the gallery above to see all Mother’s Day gift ideas.