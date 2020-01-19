24 Sexiest SAG Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Ariel Winter, Jennifer Aniston & More

It’s hard to believe it, but the 2020 SAG Awards are just about here! Ahead of the big night, we’re looking back at some of the sexiest red carpet looks from the show in years’ past.

So many well-known stars are set to hit the red carpet at the SAG Awards on Jan. 19, and we can’t wait to see all of the red carpet looks! As we wait to see what the celebs wear this year, though, we’re reminiscing on some of our favorite past looks. Jennifer Aniston, 50, is up for a SAG Award this year, and she’s actually worn one of our favorite SAG Awards looks ever in the past. In 2015, Jen looked beyond amazing in a plunging, olive green dress. The ensemble hugged her figure in all the right places. It showed just the right amount of skin, and she looked super classy AND sexy in the look.

Let’s also talk about how amazing Ariel Winter looked in her sexy ensemble at the show in 2017. The Modern Family star wore a plunging gold dress, which featured a sheer skirt and slit that crept about halfway up her legs. While the dress was the perfect evening wear, it was also JUST the right amount of sexy, and Ariel totally ruled the night! In 2016, it was Brie Larson who stole the show when it came to sexiness. She wore a blue ensemble that included a slit way up her right side, as well as a cutout on her right shoulder that allowed some cleavage to peek out. SO gorgeous!

Another incredible SAG Awards look was Halle Berry’s in 2018. She wore a low-cut gown, which featured beading across the chest and center of the sheer train. She paired the stunning ensemble with her hair in an updo, so she really let the dress do all the talking! We also loved Sofia Vergara’s look that year — she totally stood out in a figure-hugging, bright pink dress, which was strapless. Gorgous!

We can’t wait to see all the fashion on the red carpet this year, but in the meantime, click through the gallery above to check out more of the sexiest and most revealing SAG Awards dresses of all-time!