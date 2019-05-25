18 Models In Sexy Looks At Cannes Film Festival: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the hottest places to check out celebrity fashion, and these models have absolutely SLAYED the red carpet with their looks over the years.

Some of our favorite superstar models have hit up the Cannes Film Festival over the years, and we’ve rounded up their sexiest red carpet looks of all. Bella Hadid has basically become the Queen of Cannes over the last few years. Just earlier this month, she wore a backless red dress on the red carpet at the film festival, and she looked absolutely flawless. Without a doubt, though, her hottest Cannes red carpet look was at the amfAR Gala in 2017, when she wore a completely sheer dress with gorgeous embellishments. Truly only a model with Bella’s body could pull this look off!

Kendall Jenner has also shown off her incredible style at Cannes. In 2018, she hit the red carpet in a plunging, sheer ruffled dress. It was belted in the middle, and allowed her to show some skin, while also covering her long legs. She completed the look with her hair pulled back into a bun and looked beyond fierce. We also loved Hailey Baldwin’s strapless gown at the festival in 2017. The ensemble featured a thigh-high leg slit, and Hailey was bronzed up for her beauty look.

Along with these ladies, we’ve also seen Alessandro Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, Jourdan Dunn, Martha Hunt and plenty of other supermodels grace the Cannes red carpet in looks that are to die for. From colorful gowns, to sparkling mini dresses, we just can’t decide which look is the best of them all!

As this year’s Cannes Film Festival comes to a close, click through the gallery above to check out the best looks from models who’ve walked the red carpet at the event over the years!