Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Press Tour Looks – See Her Stunning Outfits

Millie Bobby Brown has been absolutely slaying her outfits on the ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ press tour & we rounded up all of her most gorgeous style moments ahead of the release date on May 31!

Millie Bobby Brown, 15, has always had adorable style, especially during her Stranger Things days, but ever since she landed her latest role, her style has transformed immensely, in the best way possible. Millie stars in the highly anticipated upcoming film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as Madison Russell, the teenage daughter of two divorced scientists who are researching Godzilla. The gorgeous actress has been rocking a ton of amazing outfits on her press tour for the movie, and one of our favorites was from the London premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 28. She looked gorgeous in a strapless, light peach Christian Dior Fall 2018 Haute Couture gown which featured a tight corset bodice that flowed into a princess ball gown, while the entire tulle frock was covered in delicate floral organza. She accessorized her look with $645 Tabitha Simmons Leticia Pale Pink Moire Block Heels, a pink heart-shaped crystal-bedazzled purse, and dazzling Selim Mouzannar jewels, including, earrings, rings and a pendant in Pink Gold set with Diamonds from the Beirut Collection.

Another one of our favorite outfits from Millie was by far her breathtaking gown at the Beijing, China premiere on May 13. She stepped out on the carpet with brand new long hair and an ethereal light pink Valentino Fall 2019 tulle gown with a scoop neckline and a ruffled bodice, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a poofy skirt, covered in bright floral organza and sequin embellishments. As for her glam, she ditched her short brunette bob for a super long blonde ombré hairstyle done by hair stylist, Adir Abergel, and threw her new long hair into a high ponytail, twisting the front pieces of her hair into a wrap around her hair tie.

Millie opted for a super dramatic look at the LA premiere on May 18 when she donned a gorgeous black Oscar de la Renta Fall 2019 gown, completely embellished with gold sequin circles. The dress featured a tight bodice with a one-shoulder sleeve that was decorated at the top with a bow, as the rest of the skirt flowed into a long train, featuring a plunging slit on the side that highlighted her legs. Millie accessorized with a pair of bedazzled Pierre Hardy Gena Pumps and a slicked back messy bun. Possibly one of our favorite looks from her of all time, though, was her feminine look at the Paris premiere at Le Grand Rex on May 26. Millie donned a short white Givenchy Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 mini dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller, which was embroidered with 3D floral guipure and had two cutouts on either side of her tiny waist. She wore the dress with a bow belt in white canvas and topped the look off with white leather sling back Givenchy pumps, Repossi diamond jewelry, and a slicked back hairstyle.

We absolutely loved all of Millie’s press tour looks for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which premieres on Friday, May 31, and you can see all of her outfits when you click through the gallery above.