You’d think a man lucky enough to land a KarJenner sister would never think of stepping out on any of them. We’ve got Tristan Thompson, Tyga and more guys who allegedly cheated on the sisters.

Dating one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is a ticket to fame and their wealthy world. But sadly some men have broken their hearts by cheating on them. Khloe Kardashian has seemed to have the worst luck when it comes to guys who allegedly can’t stay faithful. On Feb. 19, it was reported that she broke things off for good with baby daddy Tristan Thompson after he allegedly fooled around with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods at house party on Sunday, Feb. 19. Sadly this wasn’t the first time she had her heart broken by the father of her 10-month-old daughter True Thompson.

Tristan allegedly hooked up with a NYC strip club worker in April of 2018 a week before True’s April 12 birth. His Cleveland Cavaliers were in town to play the Knicks and he was photographed taking her back to his hotel in the Big Apple. Shortly after that news broke, video surfaced of him getting handsy and motorboating two women inside a Washington D.C. hookah lounge in Oct. of 2017. Despite all of that heartbreak, Khloe ended up staying with him as they bonded over their infant daughter True Thompson through the summer of 2018. But Tristan allegedly stepping out on her with a family friend was the last straw for Khloe.

Khloe’s marriage to Lamar Odom was also plagued by cheating involving the former NBA star. In a Jan. of 2016 interview with Howard Stern, she detailed how he kept his trysts secret. “Lamar was so great at making me feel like I was the only one and I was this princess, so I never speculated about his cheating. He was so good. Nothing was on his cellphones.” She then revealed “He had an assistant, so they were all on his assistant’s phone. He was really crafty,” Khloe then explained “But all these rumors kept coming out in the weeklies, and as much as I know they’re bulls**t, where there’s smoke there’s fire. Something has to be right here. It is humiliating on any level, but I found out he was cheating on me the majority of our marriage, I just didn’t know.”

The Good American jeans founder also claimed former boyfriend, NBA star James Harden, was unfaithful to her during their 2015 romance. On her short-lived talk series Kocktails With Khloé , the 34-year-old revealed “I just don’t want to put up with, you want to be monogamous — but then you’re not monogamous. He sought me out, he wanted to be committed. And then, you know, wasn’t committed.”

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian has also been unlucky in love when it comes to cheating. Near the end of her nine year relationship with the father of her three kids Scott Disick, he was openly flaunting his bad behavior. In July of 2015, he was photographed putting on PDA with ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli in France while Kourt was home raising their children. Four months later Kourtney ended things for good and Scott entered rehab. Her next long term romance ended in cheating rumors, as boyfriend Younes Bendjima allegedly stepped out on her several times during July of 2018, causing her to break things off with the Algerian model after nearly two years together.

Kim Kardashian has been more fortunate in her love life, but with one notable exception. Her ex Ray J revealed that they mutually cheated on each other during their romance that lasted from 2003-2006. “You don’t really know what happened though,” Ray J told his co-stars on Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2017. “Put it like this, we were both players. We were both cheaters.”

Kylie Jenner‘s only had two boyfriends in her young life, and Sadly her relationship with rapper Tyga was plagued with rumors of cheating. He allegedly pursued Brazilian model Annalu Cardoso, in 2016 after meeting her on a video shoot while Kylie was out of the country. Then after Kylie and Tyga broke up for good in 2017, he released a song a year later called “King of the Jungle, fessing up to not being true to his then-GF. “I been unfaithful, you were an angel / I ran off with your halo, yeah, I made you unstable,” he rapped. T claimed that Kylie even busted him, adding “You love that designer but being my girl was your favorite label, yeah / I been caught and now the case closed, I don’t know.”

Fortunately Kylie’s partner and baby daddy Travis Scott absolutely worships her and wants to marry her. He told Rolling Stone in a 2018 interview that it “got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate,'” before adding “She’s ‘that one.’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.” Aww!