Gallery
Hollywood Life

Happy 1st Anniversary Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: See Their Cutest Pics From Wedding To Now

meghan markle prince harry
Shutterstock
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss as they leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England Britain Royal Wedding, Windsor, United Kingdom - 19 May 2018
Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Carriage Procession, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Open-top car, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 WEARING STELLA MCCARTNEY View Gallery View Gallery 45 Photos.
Senior Editor

It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first wedding anniversary! To celebrate, we’re looking back at their cutest pics in the year since they tied the knot.

Happy anniversary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! On May 19, 2018, the gorgeous couple was married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. People from all over the world watched as they said “I Do,” then made their way down the streets in a horse drawn carriage to greet their loyal supporters. Just months after the wedding, Meghan was pregnant with the couple’s first child, who was born on May 6, 2019. Two days later, they revealed their son’s name, Archie, and debuted the first photos of him.

Despite being pregnant for most of her first year of marriage, Meghan made tons of public appearances with her new husband, and it’s resulted in the sweetest photos of the pair — many with a baby bump included! Meghan and Harry toured New Zealand and Australia during their first year as newlyweds, as well as Morocco. They took part in traditions from those countries, as well as the United Kingdom, and they looked so in love every single time.

With Meghan still on maternity leave for several more weeks, we’re looking back at the best photos of Meghan and Harry over the last year. From their wedding day, to the day they introduced baby Archie to the world, you won’t want to miss any of these gorgeous shots.

meghan markle prince harry
Shutterstock

Click through the gallery above to check out more than 40 photos of Meghan and Harry as a married couple, and just try not to swoon over how adorable they are together!