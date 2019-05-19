Happy 1st Anniversary Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: See Their Cutest Pics From Wedding To Now

It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first wedding anniversary! To celebrate, we’re looking back at their cutest pics in the year since they tied the knot.

Happy anniversary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! On May 19, 2018, the gorgeous couple was married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. People from all over the world watched as they said “I Do,” then made their way down the streets in a horse drawn carriage to greet their loyal supporters. Just months after the wedding, Meghan was pregnant with the couple’s first child, who was born on May 6, 2019. Two days later, they revealed their son’s name, Archie, and debuted the first photos of him.

Despite being pregnant for most of her first year of marriage, Meghan made tons of public appearances with her new husband, and it’s resulted in the sweetest photos of the pair — many with a baby bump included! Meghan and Harry toured New Zealand and Australia during their first year as newlyweds, as well as Morocco. They took part in traditions from those countries, as well as the United Kingdom, and they looked so in love every single time.

With Meghan still on maternity leave for several more weeks, we’re looking back at the best photos of Meghan and Harry over the last year. From their wedding day, to the day they introduced baby Archie to the world, you won’t want to miss any of these gorgeous shots.

