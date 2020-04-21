5 Times Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Mirrored The Queen’s Timeless Style

Queen Elizabeth is such a style icon, that even Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have gotten fashion inspiration from her over the years!

Queen Elizabeth II has had people talking about her style choices for years, and her granddaughters-in-law, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, have clearly taken note! Over their time as members of the royal family, Meghan and Kate have both gotten fashion inspiration from the Queen, and have worn so many looks that are similar to those of their grandmother-in-law. The Queen often wears bright colors, but even her darker and more subtle looks have been copied by Kate and Meghan, too.

In July 2018, Meghan attended the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception at Marlborough House. She wore a bright yellow dress to the event, which was definitely reminiscent of the bright colors we’re used to seeing the Queen wear. While Kate generally favors much more neutral colors, we’ve also seen her step out in bright yellow before, too. Meghan and Kate might not be AS bold as the Queen with their color choices, but they’ve definitely taken a page from her book on occasion!

The Queen often matches her jackets to her dresses, hats and accessories, and Meghan and Kate have both done that in the past, as well. For one event, Meghan wore a cream-colored jacket, with a hat to match. Meanwhile, Kate wore a dark coat, hat, clutch and tights to one of the events she attended, as well.

In honor of the Queen’s 94th birthday on April 21, we’re taking a look at some other times that Meghan and Kate mirrored her Majesty’s style choices. Click through the gallery above to check out some of their looks that were seemingly inspired by previous ensembles worn by the Queen!