Moo Deng: Meet the Baby Pygmy Hippo Who Has Become a Viral Sensation

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty (A female dwarf hippopotamus named "Moo Deng", which means Pork bouncy lies on the ground at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.)

A baby pygmy hippo in Thailand has taken the internet by storm, capturing the hearts of millions with her cuteness.

Moo Deng—whose name translates to “bouncy pork”—was born on June 10 at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi Province to parents Jona and Tony. She has two siblings: Moo Tun, meaning “stewed pork,” and Moo Wan, meaning “sweet pork.”

For Moo Deng’s debut, the zoo shared an Instagram post, which translated to English, read: “Let me formally introduce myself. My name is Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippopotamus born on Wednesday, June 10, 2024. My mother is Jonah, 25 years old, and my father is Tony, 24 years old. I’m currently single and 59 days old. 🤣🤣”

The zoo’s Instagram page is filled with content featuring Moo Deng, while its TikTok account, @khamoo.andthegang, has over 2.6 million followers as of publication. The zoo’s gift shop also offers merchandise celebrating her, including a button-down shirt and pants ensemble.

But Why Is Moo Deng’s Keeper Worried About Her Growing Fame?

According to the Thai PBS World news outlet, “Visitor numbers on Saturdays and Sundays are reported to have more than doubled, from 3,000 to 6,000 or 7,000 each day,” at the zoo, with many guests flocking to Moo Deng’s enclosure.

Unfortunately, the surge in interest has also led to incidents of people harassing the baby hippo, prompting the zoo to issue warnings to guests. Some visitors have allegedly splashed water and thrown shellfish at Moo Deng to wake her up. In response, the zoo has installed CCTV cameras around the hippo’s habitat to monitor visitors and keep her safe.

“These behaviors are not only cruel but also dangerous,” the zoo’s director, Narongwit Chodchoi, said in a statement. “We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment.” He added that the zoo may consider legal action against uncooperative visitors.

The zoo has urged visitors to come when Moo Deng is awake, recently posting on social media: “Little #Bouncing Pig will wake up bouncing in the morning from 8 AM to 9 AM, especially when she gets showered, then go back to sleep before waking up bouncing again at 2 PM. You can come to see me.”

What Is a Pygmy Hippo?

Native to western Africa, pygmy hippos are listed as an endangered species, with reports indicating that only about 2,000 remain in the wild, primarily in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and the Ivory Coast, according to the UK-based Pygmy Hippo Foundation.

Unlike the larger and more well-known common hippopotamus, the pygmy hippo is more adapted to a terrestrial lifestyle and spends less time in water. It is about half the height of a common hippo and weighs between 400 to 600 pounds (180 to 270 kg). Pygmy hippos are primarily herbivorous, feeding on leaves, ferns, fruits, and roots.