‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ Season 1 Episode Guide: See Schedule & How to Watch

Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple

The old saying “wrong place, wrong time” rings like an alarm in Apple TV’s Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. The series follows a divorced fact checker named Paula in New York City, whose divorce battle with her ex-husband, Karl, takes a backseat after she witnesses a webcam boy’s kidnapping live on camera. Once the victim, Trevor, is found dead, Paula gets yanked into the mystery as secrets from her past resurface.

As fans await a season 2 confirmation from Apple, new viewers might just be tuning in — and what a ride they’re in for. Hollywood Life has the full episode guide to Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, plus exclusive details from the cast, below!

Who Is in the Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Cast?

The cast of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed features Tatiana Maslany as Paula Saunders, Jake Johnson as Karl, Jessy Hodges as Mallory, Jon Michael Hill as Detective Baxter, Charlie Hall as Rudy, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg as Geri, Nola Wallace as Hazel and Dolly de Leon as Detective Sofia Gonzalez.

Recurring cast members are 13 Reasons Why‘s Brandon Flynn and The White Lotus alum Murray Bartlett.

During an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Dolly, who also starred in Avatar: The Last Airbender, expressed how “excited” she was to land her role on the show because she’s “never played a detective” in her career until now.

“My favorite part about the whole [experience] was that we had this little training with a real police officer on how to hold the weapon and how to scan a room and all those things, so that was so much fun,” Dolly said. “It’s always exciting to do something that I’ve never ever done before. I’ve played a nun before, so that wasn’t really very new for me, but playing a detective in New York, no less, the toughest city in the world to be a detective — that was the best part for me.”

The Nine Perfect Strangers alum also noted that the production did not use real firearms on set. And as for her character’s season 1 evolution, Dolly pointed out that Detective Gonzalez is “kind of detached” in the beginning and “uninterested,” but Paula is the one who hooked her.

“She’s not as simple as Sophia Gonzalez thought; she’s quite complicated,” Dolly said about her co-star Tatiana’s character, Paula. “Until the very end, she’s really, really, really into it, and she really wants to help this woman.”

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Episode Schedule

The following is the episode schedule of season 1:

Episode 1: “Magnets” – May 20, 2026

Episode 2: “YABA” – May 20, 2026

Episode 3: “Chunnel” – May 27, 2026

Episode 4: “Raisins” – June 3, 2026

Episode 5: “Scamboy” – June 10, 2026

Episode 6: “Rosebuds” – June 17, 2026

Episode 7: “Fighting” – June 24, 2026

Episode 8: “Hallidays” – July 1, 2026

Episode 9: “Erroneous” – July 8, 2026

Episode 10: “Queens” – July 15, 2026

Is There a Season 2 of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed?

Not yet, but a season 2 is not out of the question! The series has been met with positive reviews consistently, and its audience is loyal to the storyline. So, it’s just up to Apple to renew the show for a second season.