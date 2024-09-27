Maggie Smith’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late Actress Made in Her Life

Image Credit: Getty Images

Maggie Smith was a Hollywood legend who took on numerous iconic roles in classic films that continue to be cherished and watched today. She leaves behind her two sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, both of whom followed in her footsteps into the acting world. On Friday, September 27, 2024, her children announced that the beloved actress had passed away at the age of 89. Their statement, reported by the Associated Press, read, “She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

As she lays down her wand to rest peacefully, many wonder about the fortune she amassed during her lengthy and successful career in the industry.

Maggie Smith’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maggie Smith’s net worth was estimated at $20 million.

Who Did Maggie Smith Play in Harry Potter?

The late British actress portrayed Minerva McGonagall, known as Professor McGonagall, in the Harry Potter franchise. Her character served as the head of Gryffindor House, which included Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint).

In a 2015 interview on the Graham Norton Show, she was asked whether being part of the franchise changed her life. She jokingly replied, “Well, yes, a lot of very small people kind of used to say hello to me and that was nice.”

Maggie Smith’s Movies and TV Shows

Throughout her illustrious career, Maggie Smith appeared in a range of classic films, including Sister Act, Harry Potter, Downton Abbey, The Miracle Club, among others. In addition to her film work, she also made memorable appearances on various television shows, notably on The Carol Burnett Show in the 1970s. For a comprehensive list of her impressive body of work, be sure to check IMDb.

How Did Maggie Smith Die?

While Maggie’s cause of death has not been revealed, her children shared that she passed away in a hospital in London, according to NBC News.