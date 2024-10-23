‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Finale: Who Broke Up?

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Love Is Blind has wrapped up its season seven finale, bringing both heartbreak and wedding bells. The reality show, described as a “social experiment,” brings together men and women from around the world, splitting them into separate living quarters to meet potential partners. However, they can only hear each other’s voices, as a wall separates them. Their identities are revealed only if they choose to pursue a relationship. According to Deadline, the show’s producer, Chris Coelen, explained, “When you have a conversation with someone, we tend to be distracted, checking our devices. If you’re on a dating app, you have so many choices that you’re constantly going to the next one, or you become focused on very superficial things, or people discount you for very superficial things. We all feel sort of disposable.” He added, “This show set out to address those things.”

Many fan favorites from season seven didn’t make it to the end. To learn more about the show’s finale, keep reading below.

Who Got Married on Love Is Blind Season 7?

The couples who confidently tied the knot were Taylor Krause and Garrett Joseman, as well as Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser.

Who Broke Up on Love Is Blind Season 7?

The couple that unfortunately parted ways was Ramses Prashad and Marissa George. Although they appeared to be hitting it off, they faced challenges that led them to call off their wedding, even after purchasing their wedding outfits. Marissa was heard saying in the episode, “‘I feel like I’m dying,’ I don’t know. Two days ago he told me he’s so excited to get married we picked out our first dance song and he got emotional because he envisioned us getting married.”

Other couples who didn’t make it include Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka, Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson, Alexandra Byrd and Tim Godbee, and Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Bruady.

Which Love Is Blind Couples Are Still Together in 2024?

Throughout all seasons of the show, some couples have stayed together while others have parted ways. A few of the couples still going strong in 2024 include Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre, Milton Johnson and Lydia Gonzalez, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, and Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, among others.