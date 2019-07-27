Leonardo DiCaprio Then & Now: How He Grew Up From ‘Growing Pains’ To ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Leonardo DiCaprio stole out hearts all the way back in 1991, and has been a leading man in Hollywood ever since. Take a look at him through the years.

Long time Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, fans have loved the actor for a few decades now. The actor, who’s making headlines in his newest flick, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, has been around the Hollywood scene since 1991. His earlier big ’90s films were What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and The Basketball Diaries. However, the mega star got his start in the industry by acting in television commercials.

While his film career grew, he started doing less television roles, but he did star as lovable Luke Brower in 23 episodes of Growing Pains from 1991 to 1992. That was the last time fans saw Leo on our television screens portraying a character – but he did co-create and executive produce Greensburg from 2008 to 2010, and he appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2014 as himself.

Leo swept us off our feet in 1996 when he starred as Romeo Montague in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet. The modern version of William Shakespeare’s play also starred Claire Danes as Juliet. Soon after Romeo + Juliet, of course, came Titanic in 1997, when Leo broke all of our hearts at once as Jack Dawson when he gave his life for Rose Bukater (played by Kate Winslet). A few years later, Leo starred as pilot Frank Abagnale, Jr. in Steve Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can. Two years later, in 2004, he acted in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator, amid a slew of Martin’s movies such as Gangs of New York and The Departed.

Leo continued his streak of incredible acting in Shutter Island (2010), Inception (2010), The Great Gatsby (2013), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), and The Revenant (2015). The A-Lister worked with director Quentin Tarantino once before Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – in the 2012 movie Django Unchained. Be sure to check out the gallery above for pics of Leo throughout his acting career and take a walk down memory lane!